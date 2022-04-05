The Grizzlies have maintained their top spot in the Southwest Division and have now won 7 games in a row.

This season Memphis has found a way to win games without their star guard Ja Morant. With the news that he would be missing some significant time fans may have been worried but the team has not missed a step without him. Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks have taken over the scoring responsibilities.

On Friday, April 1st they played the Suns (62-15) who had already clinched the 1st place spot in Western Conference. They took down Phoenix for the 2nd time this season which could potentially be a postseason matchup if the Grizzlies advance in the playoffs.

There are only 4 games left in the regular season with 3 of them being this week. They will travel to Utah on Tuesday, April 5th and Denver on Thursday, April 7th. The Pelicans will then travel to Memphis on Saturday, April 9th.