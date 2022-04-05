1st Sgt. Mike Winters, Nashville’s 118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment first sergeant, reenlisted for the sixth time while training in Poznan, Poland, March 10.

Currently providing public affairs support to the U.S. Army’s V Corps, Winters and his team are participating in a multinational NATO exercise, Saber Strike 22.

“It is always good to reenlist,” said Winters. “But this was very special to me because I was able to reenlist in Poland while doing the job I love.”

Following the two weeks of annual training in Poznan, Winters will return to his full-time job at Nashville’s Joint Force Headquarters where he is the food services Non Commissioned Officer. He is responsible for planning and ordering meals for all Army units statewide.

“All of this would not have been possible without the support of my family,” said Winters. “I owe it to them because they have encouraged me throughout the years, enabling me to continue my passion.”

Winters has been the 118th’s first sergeant for four years and deployed with them to Iraq in 2005 and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in 2016. Before he joined public affairs, he served in the 129th Army Band as a French horn player. In 2009, he deployed to Afghanistan as part of Tennessee’s Agribusiness Development Team. In total, he has seven military occupations and three deployments spanning 35 years of service.

“Throughout my career, I have been able to travel all across the world,” said Winters. “The Guard has provided my family and I with opportunities that I never thought we would have.”

Winters currently resides in Murfreesboro with his wife, Julie, and daughters, Mikayla and Alyssa.