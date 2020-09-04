In week 3 of the season the Eagleville Eagles traveled to Forrest to take on the Rockets. Eagleville entered play 0-2 on the season, and looking to turn their season around.

Both teams traded touchdowns in the first half, but Forrest would also tack on a field goal. They would keep this 10-7 lead all the way through the end of the third quarter.

Eagleville would not have the second half they hoped for. Forrest would add another 9 points to increase their lead to 19-7. That would end up being the final.

The Eagles will have to wait for another week to earn victory number one on the year as they fall to the Rockets tonight.

Checkout our live scoreboard at: