The LaVergne Wolverines were on the road in week 3 to take on the Beech Buccaneers. LaVergne came into tonight after earning two impressive wins in the first two weeks of the season.

Beech controlled the first quarter, as they scored three touchdowns. They would miss an extra point to make it 20-0 heading into the second quarter.

LaVergne would punch in a touchdown to make it 20-7. However, Beech would respond with three more touchdowns before half to make it 34-7 going into halftime.

In the second half there was less scoring which hurt LaVergne more than Beech. Beech would add a third quarter touchdown to make it 41-7. That would be the only scoring in the third.

LaVergne would add a couple of touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but it was too little too late.

The Wolverines dropped one tonight against the Buccaneers. They now are 2-1 on the season.

