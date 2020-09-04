Blackman hosted Coffee County Central tonight in week 3 of the high school football season. The Blaze enter play today 0-2 and are looking to turn their season around.

Blackman exploded on to the scene tonight. They scored four first half touchdowns, while their defenses held Coffee County to only 6 points.

In the second half the Blaze did not let off the gas. They scored another couple of touchdowns to make it a complete beat down of Coffee County.

Blackman entered play looking to turn their season around, and they took a step in the right direction tonight. They beat Coffee County and earn their first win on the season.

Check out our live scoreboard at: