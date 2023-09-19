Rutherford County’s Touch-a-Truck Happening This Weekend

Are your children fascinated with trucks or emergency vehicles?

Children of all ages can check out all types of vehicles during a free Touch a Truck event featuring a wide range of armored SWAT vehicles, fire engines, boats and horses.

The Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force is sponsoring the event from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 23 at the front parking lot of World Outreach Church at 1921 New Salem Highway in Murfreesboro.

Murfreesboro Police Traffic Sgt. Drew Darnall said there will be “a plethora of different styles of trucks.

“Kids can get up close and personal to the vehicles they see all the time but never can get up close,” Darnall said.

Touch a Truck allows kids to view the trucks up close. Some of the vehicles include:

Special Operations Unit armored vehicles

Law enforcement cruisers

Fire engines

An ambulance

Tennessee National Guard Humvee

Class C wrecker

Dump truck

Large electrical boom truck

A seat belt simulator

Mounted patrol horses

A talking robotic kids’ car

Murfreesboro Police Lt. Greg Walker said this is a community outreach and interactive service with a public focus on children.

Children will receive safety materials and adults will receive information about traffic safety. Food trucks will be available as well.