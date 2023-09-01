Rutherford County Deputies Receive Body Worn Cameras

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office has established a comprehensive pilot body-worn camera program for the uniformed patrol division by purchasing 100 body-worn cameras and all the additional equipment, software and staff to support the program.

RCSO was able to purchase the body worn cameras with money received from a grant through the Bureau of Justice.

Currently, all of the RCSO uniformed patrol officer division is equipped with body worn cameras.

RCSO believes the purchase and implementation of body worn cameras for patrol Deputies will greatly strengthen the relationship between members of law enforcement and the community.

The goal of the program is to facilitate professionalism, accountability and transparency by documenting interactions with the community by utilizing this technology.

Photo: Patrol Deputy Chris Smotherman displays the body worn camera on his patrol vest.