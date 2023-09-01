Top 5 Stories From Sept 1, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 1, 2023.
Tanger® Outlets Nashville announced it will open on October 27th in Antioch at 4060 Cane Ridge Pkwy. Read more.
A three-and-a-half-hour standoff with a barricaded man with a gun ended peacefully after Special Operations Unit (SOU) used several de-escalation tactics. Read more.
Detectives worked a theft case where someone stole tires from Alpine Tire on Bradyville Pike. Read More.
Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) investigators are attempting to identify a man who darted into traffic on S. Church Street Wednesday night and was hit by a truck and didn’t survive. Read more.
Launching at all locations, Puckett’s Restaurant is offering customers the deal of a lifetime. With the purchase of one of the southern eatery’s new tumblers, guests will receive free coffee with each visit for life. Read More.