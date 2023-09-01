Top 5 Stories From Sept 1, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from September 1, 2023.

1List of Retailers Expected to Open at Tanger Outlet Nashville

Rendering from Tanger Outlet Nashville

Tanger® Outlets Nashville announced it will open on October 27th in Antioch at 4060 Cane Ridge Pkwy. Read more.

2Three-and-a-Half Hour Standoff in Murfreesboro with Armed Gunman Ends in Arrest

Photo from Murfreesboro Police Department

A three-and-a-half-hour standoff with a barricaded man with a gun ended peacefully after Special Operations Unit (SOU) used several de-escalation tactics. Read more.

3Man Accused of Stealing Tires from Murfreesboro Business

Detectives worked a theft case where someone stole tires from Alpine Tire on Bradyville Pike. Read More.

4Murfreesboro Police Trying to Identify Pedestrian Hit and Killed by Driver

Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) investigators are attempting to identify a man who darted into traffic on S. Church Street Wednesday night and was hit by a truck and didn’t survive. Read more.

5Puckett’s is Offering Customers the Deal of a Lifetime

photo courtesy of Puckett\\’s

 

Launching at all locations, Puckett’s Restaurant is offering customers the deal of a lifetime. With the purchase of one of the southern eatery’s new tumblers, guests will receive free coffee with each visit for life. Read More.

