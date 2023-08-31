Murfreesboro Police Trying to Identify Pedestrian Hit and Killed by Driver

August 31, 2023 – Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) investigators are attempting to identify a man who darted into traffic on S. Church Street Wednesday night and was hit by a truck and didn’t survive.

Murfreesboro Emergency Communications Center received multiple 911 calls about a man, currently listed as a John Doe, jumping in front of vehicles around 10:25 p.m.

The preliminary investigation shows the driver of a 2019 Ford F150 was traveling outbound near the 2900 block of S. Church Street when the man walking inbound was struck in the middle lane. The unidentified man, wearing dark clothing and shoes, was pronounced dead on the scene.

John Doe is described as a white man with graying hair, who appears to be between 50 and 60 years old, 5’8” tall and weighing around 180 lbs.

FACT investigators are working with MPD’s Homeless Outreach Support Team or HOST in attempts to identify John Doe.