O’Charley’s Announces Dine-In and Take-Out Promotions for College Football Season

O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar is inviting guests to celebrate college football season with our all-new “Tackle Some Tenders” promotion beginning August 31 and running every Thursday and Saturday in-store all season.

College football fans can huddle up to watch the game at their local O’Charley’s while enjoying great dine-in deals including:

$7 Tenders & Fries – Our Famous Chicken Tenders are hand-breaded in seasonings, dipped in buttermilk, breaded again, and cooked to order. Served with honey mustard and fries.

– Our are hand-breaded in seasonings, dipped in buttermilk, breaded again, and cooked to order. Served with honey mustard and fries. $2 14-oz. Domestic Beers

$3 Jack Daniels & Coke

Need to feed your fans at home or at a tailgate? O’Charley’s is also offering our Famous Chicken Tenders Platter to go for just $42. Fans can order online and take home a platter of 36 Famous Chicken Tenders dipped in buttermilk and hand-breaded twice. Served with your choice of three dipping sauces.

Whether dining in or taking out, O’Charley’s guests can win every time with these great deals on fan favorites all season long.

Source: RestaurantNews.com