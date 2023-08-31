Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.

1 2023 NBHA Music City Super Show Friday, September 1 – Sunday, September 3, 2023

Tennessee Miller Coliseum

304 W Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro, TN The National Barrel Horse Association is the largest barrel racing organization in the world. See the excitement during this three-day event. Learn more here 2 Hummingbird Festival Saturday, September 2, 2023, 7 AM – 3 PM

Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park

301 Volunteer Road Murfreesboro, TN Celebrate the Hummingbird Festival during this family friendly event. There will be live bird banding, food truck, local vendors, garden tours, and crafts. The Murfreesboro Indigenous Plant Project will also be hosting their annual Fall Native Plant Sale! Learn more here 3 Community Cookout Sunday, September 3, 2023, 11 AM – 2 PM

Barfield Crescent Park

267 Veterans Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN This Labor Day weekend event is hosted by Turning Point Church! There will be free hamburgers & hotdogs, bounce houses and fun for the entire family. 4 Family Paint Night Stock Photo Friday, September 1, 2023, 6 PM – 8 PM

Outdoor Adventure Center

100 Sam Ridley Parkway East, Smyrna, Tennessee Join the Southern Oaks Athletic Club for a family themed paint night. Share your painting with a loved one, or let each person paint their own. All supplies will be provided. Learn more here 5 Musicians Corner Fall Series Friday, September 1, 2023, 5 PM – 9 PM

Centennial Park

2500 West End Avenue, Nashville Musicians Corner, Nashville’s free concert series, returns this weekend for a five-week season of live music in Centennial Park. The multi-genre free music festival will take place each Friday in September from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Learn more here