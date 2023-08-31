Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
12023 NBHA Music City Super Show
Friday, September 1 – Sunday, September 3, 2023
Tennessee Miller Coliseum
304 W Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro, TN
The National Barrel Horse Association is the largest barrel racing organization in the world. See the excitement during this three-day event.
2Hummingbird Festival
Saturday, September 2, 2023, 7 AM – 3 PM
Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park
301 Volunteer Road Murfreesboro, TN
Celebrate the Hummingbird Festival during this family friendly event. There will be live bird banding, food truck, local vendors, garden tours, and crafts. The Murfreesboro Indigenous Plant Project will also be hosting their annual Fall Native Plant Sale!
3Community Cookout
Sunday, September 3, 2023, 11 AM – 2 PM
Barfield Crescent Park
267 Veterans Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN
This Labor Day weekend event is hosted by Turning Point Church! There will be free hamburgers & hotdogs, bounce houses and fun for the entire family.
4Family Paint Night
Friday, September 1, 2023, 6 PM – 8 PM
Outdoor Adventure Center
100 Sam Ridley Parkway East, Smyrna, Tennessee
Join the Southern Oaks Athletic Club for a family themed paint night. Share your painting with a loved one, or let each person paint their own. All supplies will be provided.
5Musicians Corner Fall Series
Friday, September 1, 2023, 5 PM – 9 PM
Centennial Park
2500 West End Avenue, Nashville
Musicians Corner, Nashville’s free concert series, returns this weekend for a five-week season of live music in Centennial Park. The multi-genre free music festival will take place each Friday in September from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.