Rodeo Returns to Tennessee Miller Coliseum March 1-2

Bareback riding, steer wrestling, barrel racing and bull riding return to Murfreesboro with the CFRC Rodeo hosted by The Community Foundation of Rutherford County. The two-night run is Friday and Saturday, March 1-2, at MTSUs Miller Coliseum, 304B W. Thompson Lane, in Murfreesboro.

Family-owned and -operated Lone Star Rodeo, based out of Crofton, Kentucky, near Hopkinsville, will again bring a family friendly, action-packed show that will also include saddle bronc riding, calf roping, breakaway roping and team roping.

It marks the second year The Community Foundation of Rutherford County has hosted the rodeo, with MTSU and presenting sponsor Swanson Companies joined by many local partners to make it a successful event.

“I’m thrilled that the rodeo partnership is in its second year,” said MTSU’s Monica Smith, assistant to the president for community engagement and inclusion. “This year promises to be even bigger and better, one sign of excellent campus-community engagement.

“MTSU is committed to establishing and sustaining partnerships that benefit our community and campus. Last year when The Community Foundation of Rutherford County’s leadership came to us with a proposal to work together to preserve a longstanding rodeo tradition in Murfreesboro, of course, we said yes.”

Kelly G Rollins, chair and president of The Community Foundation of Rutherford County, said the organization “anticipates a sellout crowd both nights at beautiful Miller Coliseum. … Our patrons are in for two great nights of livestock entertainment, with a plethora of food choices from 15 food truck vendors.

“We are fortunate to have this state-of-the-art facility in our community and we are proud our partnership with MTSU affords us the opportunity to host this wholesome, family, fun-filled event.”

Ticket prices for adults and youth age 13 and up are $25; $10 for ages 7-12; and free for 6 and under. Tickets are available online and at the door.

National HealthCare Corp., Krebs Kubota and Middle Tennessee Electric/Tennessee Valley Authority are among other key rodeo sponsors.

The Community Foundation of Rutherford County, a nonprofit charitable organization, promotes the betterment of Rutherford and Cannon counties, providing a way to make lasting gifts for the benefit of nonprofits in our community.

For more information, call 615-210-1037 or visit www.cfrutherford.org.