Fleet Feet Celebrates Birthday with Giveaway

Fleet Feet Nashville was born 22 years ago on Feb. 15, with its flagship Brentwood store at 330 Franklin Rd. Since then, the group has launched three new locations, acquired two existing stores, made over $100,000 in community donations and upcycled more than 7,500 pairs of shoes to give to local charities.

In honor of this milestone, from Friday, Feb. 23 to Sunday, Feb. 25, Fleet Feet will give away a $22 gift card for every $100 a customer spends in-store at the Brentwood, Green Hills, Hendersonville, Cool Springs, Murfreesboro, and Mt. Juliet locations. Gift cards may be used on future purchases of regular-priced.

Fleet Feet Locations below:



Brentwood-330 Franklin Road, Brentwood

Cool Springs-545 Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin

Green Hills-3900 Hillsboro Road, Nashville

Hendersonville-300 Indian Lake Boulevard, Hendersonville

Mount Juliet-630 South Mount Juliet Road, Mount Juliet

Murfreesboro-544 N Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro