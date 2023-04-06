Road Construction and Lane Closures 4-6-12,2023

MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHEDULED LANE CLOSURES
April 6 – 12, 2023
*NOTE* All listings below will be held to TDOT’s Easter holiday restrictions. All road construction
requiring lane closures will be stopped beginning Thursday, April 6 at 6:00 p.m. through Monday,
April 10 at 6:00 a.m.
DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24
The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State
Routes
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary mobile lane closures on I-24 in the EB and WB
directions for restripe operations. There will be two striping crews so work may be done on
multiple routes: MM 40-46, 48-49, 52-53, 57-63.
The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating north & south bound lane closures for replacing pavement
marker lenses. One lane will remain open at all times (MM 48 – 50 and 32 – 40)
ROBERTSON COUNTY I-24
Construction and Bridge repair
Continuous, the outside shoulder will be closed in both directions with barrier rail at 4 different
overpassing bridges for bridge repair: SR-49, Jack Teasley Road, Gause Road, SR-256. Both lanes of
travel on I-24 will remain open.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24
The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for replacing pavement marker lenses.
One lane will remain open at all times (MM 82 – 88)
CHEATHAM COUNTY I-40
The repair of the bridges on I-40 over the Harpeth River
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary nighttime left and right lane closure in both
directions for the installation of construction signs in the median.
DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40
TDOT Region 3 • 6601 Centennial Boulevard • Nashville, Tennessee 37243
Tel: 615-741-7446 • Cell: 615-961-6717 • Email: Rebekah.Hammonds@tn.gov
The repair of bridges on I-40 over Fairfield Avenue (MM 211 – 213)
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-40 WB to stage barrier rail, repair parapet,
and mill asphalt.
LOOK AHEAD: 4/14 – 4/17 Continuously from 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be two lanes closed on I-
40 WB at Fairfield Ave (MM 211) for bridge repair work. I-24 WB will be closed at exit 52A, with
traffic detoured to I-440. I-24 WB will be closed at exit 211, with traffic detoured to I-40 around the
downtown loop. The on ramp from Murfreesboro Rd to I-24 WB will be closed.
The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State
Routes
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary mobile lane closures on I-40 in the EB and WB
directions for restripe operations. There will be two striping crews so work may be done on
multiple routes. MM 220-222
The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the
Donelson Pike interchange
Daily, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., There will be rolling roadblocks for blasting operations. Blasts are
tentatively scheduled for 4/6 and 4/10 at 1pm.
HUMPHREYS / HICKMAN COUNTY I-40
The resurfacing of I-40 in Humphreys and Hickman County from MM 134.75 to MM 149.5
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary nighttime lane closures in both the EB and WB
directions for milling and paving operations.
DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES I-40
The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in
Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County
Daily, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be temporary daytime shoulder closure in both directions for
trenching and boring operations at various locations throughout the project limits.
SMITH COUNTY I-40
The resurfacing on I-40 from the Smith County to the Gordonsville exit
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 EB and WB from the Smith
County Line to Gordonsville exit for resurfacing activities on I-40
WILSON COUNTY I-40
The resurfacing on I-40 from the Smith County to the Gordonsville exit
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 EB and WB from the Sparta
Pike exit to Smith Co. Line For resurfacing activities on I-40
GILES COUNTY
The resurfacing on I-65 from the Alabama state line to south of U.S. 64 (S.R. 15) including thin epoxy
overlay on the bridge over S.R. 273
Nightly, 6 p.m. – 6 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for milling and paving. One lane will
remain open at all times. MM 0 – 13
DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65
The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State
Routes
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary mobile lane closures on I-65 in the NB and SB
directions for restripe operations at the following locations: MM 74-78, 85-86, 87-98) There will be
two striping crews so work may be done on multiple routes.
The on-call concrete pavement repair at various locations on various Interstate and State Routes
Daily, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be partial ramp closures to finish striping, at the following
locations: Brick Church Pike North to Briley Pkwy West; Briley Pkwy West to I-24 West; I-24 West to
Briley Pkwy West; Briley Pkwy East to I-24 West; I-24 East to Briley Pkwy East; I-65 South to Armory
Drive; Armory Drive to I-65 South. All ramps will remain open.
DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65 / SR 254
The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit
ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254 (OHB) in both directions for
grading and signal work. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.
ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65
Interstate Widening – Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway
maintenance, one lane will always remain open.
4/10, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary and intermittent lane closures on I-65 SB for setting
beams at bridge 7. Slow rolling traffic for setting beams will be utilized. (MM 116-118)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65
I-65 Interchange at Buckner Road
LOOK AHEAD: 4/17 – 4/28 (Excl. Weekends), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a rolling roadblock on I-
65 NB and SB from MM 55.40 to MM 56.00 for blasting operations.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840
The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for replacing pavement marker lenses.
One lane will remain open at all times (MM 60 – 65 and MM 52 – 55)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-840
The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for replacing pavement marker lenses.
One lane will remain open at all times (MM 18 – 33)
DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1
Replacement of Broadway Bridge
Continuous: A permanent traffic switch on SR 1 (Broadway) between 10th Ave S and 12th Ave S for
bridge demolition reduces the bridge down to 2 lanes in each direction and a single pedestrian
path across the bridge.
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., there will be a double right lane closure on SR-1 (Broadway) EB between
10th Ave S and 12th Ave to begin demolition.
The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for replacing pavement marker lenses.
One lane will remain open at all times
RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1
The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for replacing pavement marker lenses.
One lane will remain open at all times
DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 6
The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State
Routes
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary mobile lane closures on SR 06 in the NB and SB
directions for restripe operations. There will be two striping crews so work may be done on
multiple routes.
The resurfacing on U.S. 31E (S.R. 6) from north of S.R. 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) (L.M. 18.60) to the
Sumner County line (L.M. 22.87)
4/3 – 4/5, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closures for expansion joint repair and epoxy overlay
on bridge over CSX.
DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11
The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State
Routes
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary mobile lane closures on SR 11 in the NB and SB
directions for restripe operations. There will be two striping crews so work may be done on
multiple routes.
The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for replacing pavement marker lenses.
One lane will remain open at all times
DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 24
The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State
Routes
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary mobile lane closures on SR 24 in the EB and WB
directions for restripe operations. There will be two striping crews so work may be done on
multiple routes.
DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 45
The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State
Routes
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary mobile lane closures on SR 45 in the EB and WB
directions for restripe operations. There will be two striping crews so work may be done on
multiple routes.
DAVIDSON COUNTY 100
The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for replacing pavement marker lenses.
One lane will remain open at all times
DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 106
The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State
Routes
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary mobile lane closures on SR 106 in the NB and SB
directions for restripe operations. There will be two striping crews so work may be done on
multiple routes.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 112
SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.) –
Piedmont Move Prior
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike
in both directions for grade work, paving, installation of storm drainage, sanitary sewer, installation
of water line, underground communications, and overhead power. Courtney Avenue will be closed
and the merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City highway will closed. Kings Lane will be closed.
Flaggers will be utilized.
DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155
The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for replacing pavement marker lenses.
One lane will remain open at all times.
The resurfacing on S.R. 155 (Briley Pkwy) from the McGavock Pike ramp to the bridge over I-65
including S.R. 6 from Ellington Pkwy (L.M.15.49) to Gallatin Pike (L.M. 16.49)
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary ramp closures, in both directions on Briley
Parkway (SR 155) for final striping.
The random on-call pavement marking on various Interstate and State Routes.
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.
o closures at the NB and SB on and off ramps on SR 155 and Centennial for On Call restripe
work.
o closures at the NB and SB on and off ramps on SR 155 and County Hospital Rd for On Call
restripe work.
o closures at the NB and SB on and off ramps on SR 155 and Ashland City Hwy for On Call
restripe work.
DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 174
The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State
Routes
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary mobile lane closures on SR 174 in the NB and SB
directions for restripe operations. There will be two striping crews so work may be done on
multiple routes.
DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 254
The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State
Routes
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary mobile lane closures on SR 254 in the EB and WB
directions for restripe operations. There will be two striping crews so work may be done on
multiple routes.
DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255
The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the
Donelson Pike interchange
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure on Donelson Pk for utility relocation work. There
will be a brief stoppage of traffic on Donelson Pk in both directions between Terminal Dr ramps and
Hangar Ln for blasting operations. Tentatively scheduled for 4/11 and 4/12 at 1pm.
DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 265
The improvement of the intersection on SR 45 (Old Hickory Blvd) at SR 265 (Central Pike), including
grading, drainage, paving, retaining wall and signals.
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Central Pike at the intersection of
Old Hickory Blvd.; there will be a closure of the southbound turning lane on Old Hickory Blvd, to
westbound Central Pike, for saw cutting, sidewalk, retaining wall and curb & gutter installation.
MARSHALL COUNTY SR 11
The construction of a Bulb-Tee beam bridge on U.S. 31A (S.R. 11, Nashville Highway) over Rock Creek
(L.M. 13.18) in Lewisburg, including grading, drainage and paving.
Continuous, Restricted Lane width to 12 feet for bridge repair with single lane closure.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76
Intersection Improvements. Grading, Drainage and Construction of Retaining walls.
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Temporary Lane closures for utility relocation, grading and drainage
installation.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99
The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy)
from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266
The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on
SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.
SUMNER COUNTY SR 6
LPLM: City of Gallatin Sidewalks
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Temporary Lane closures for grading, drainage installation and sidewalk
installation
WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96
Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR
252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for traffic control
and grading operations.
WILIAMSON COUNTY SR 100
The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for replacing pavement marker lenses.
One lane will remain open at all times
WILIAMSON COUNTY SR 106
The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for replacing pavement marker lenses.
One lane will remain open at all times
WILIAMSON COUNTY SR 246
The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for replacing pavement marker lenses.
One lane will remain open at all times
WILIAMSON COUNTY SR 248
The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for replacing pavement marker lenses.
One lane will remain open at all times
WILIAMSON COUNTY SR 397
The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for replacing pavement marker lenses.
One lane will remain open at all times
WILSON COUNTY SR 24
The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for replacing pavement marker lenses.
One lane will remain open at all times
WILSON COUNTY SR 26
The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for replacing pavement marker lenses.
One lane will remain open at all times
Scheduled Maintenance Work
Pothole Patching will be conducted daily from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on the following roads:
Davidson Co. SR 11
Davidson Co. SR 1
Davidson Co. SR 100
Davidson Co. SR 45
Davidson Co. SR 171
Davidson Co. SR 251
Davidson Co. 254
Maury Co. SR 247
DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24
Milling and Paving (pothole repairs)
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating Lane closures on EB and WB lanes for final striping (MM 53 –
63)
DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24
Blasting Operations (private development)
Daily, 2 p.m. – 2:30 p.m., Rolling roadblock EB & WB for 15 minute increments for blasting
operations
RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24
Mill and Fill as Needed (pothole patching)
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Various lane and shoulder closures as needed (MM62 – 89)
DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40
Adding lane on WB exit ramp of I-40 and McCrory Lane, Mill and pave existing pavement and traffic
light installation
Nightly, 9 p.m. – 3 a.m., Right lane and shoulder closure at I-40 WB off ramp (MM192)