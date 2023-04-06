Former Clarksville School Nurse Sentenced To Federal Prison For Child Pornography Crimes

NASHVILLE – Leon B. Hensley, 42, a former Clarksville, Tennessee, school nurse, was sentenced today in U.S. District Court to 293 months in federal prison on child pornography charges, announced U.S. Attorney Henry C. Leventis.

Hensley, a former nurse at Northeast High School (NEHS) in Clarksville, was charged and arrested in May 2021, following an investigation into allegations that he sent a digital image, via text message, of a nude adult female to a minor female in the Clarksville area. Hensley had been communicating with the minor female via text and asked her to help him with a photo shoot by posing for photos.

The subsequent investigation resulted in a superseding indictment being returned in June 2022 charging Hensley with 25 counts of attempting to produce child pornography and enticing or coercing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography. Hensley pleaded guilty to all charges in September 2022, prior to a trial which was scheduled to begin the same day.

The investigation, including a search of Hensley’s phone led to the discovery of nude images which were later identified as minor female students at NEHS. A search of Hensley’s house resulted in the seizure of numerous electronic devices, including a small covert video camera. The devices also contained image files depicting unidentified females in hospital rooms, airports, and tanning beds, plus video files that appeared to be upskirt videos of adult and minor females.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations; the U.S. Secret Service; the FBI; and the Clarksville Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Monica Morrison prosecuted the case.

Source: Justice.gov