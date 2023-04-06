The Caverns to Host a Comedy Fest

On Saturday, June 24th, The Caverns (555 Charlie Roberts Road in Pelham) presents Comedy Fest from The Caverns to its breathtaking and intimate subterranean venue.

The inaugural lineup features an array of talented comedians from across the country, including both seasoned professionals and up-and-coming stars. Audiences can expect an evening of hilarious stand-up comedy from Tom Cotter, Tyler Fischer, Katie Hannigan, Adrienne Iapalucci, Brian Scott McFadden, Anthony Moore, Chuck Nice, Mike Vecchione, and Zach Zimmerman. Comedian, television host, and producer Ray Ellin will host Comedy Fest from The Caverns.

Tickets, packages and camping passes for the inaugural Comedy Fest from The Caverns go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 7th at 10a CT at TheCaverns.com (The Caverns venue pre-sale begins Thursday, April 6 at 10a CT). With limited seating available, guests are encouraged to secure their spots early.

TICKETS & PACKAGES

The Caverns Yurt Package

$407 per person / $814 per package, plus tax & fees

Purchase of two (2) Yurt Tickets required to receive the below package. Includes:

• Two (2) premium tickets to the show, The best seats in the house!

• Accommodations for 2 in an onsite Yurt (night of the show)

• Two (2) The Caverns commemorative T-shirts.

• One (1) 2023 The Caverns commemorative poster.

• Two (2) The Caverns hats.

• One (1) The Caverns tote bag.

• Two (2) sandwich vouchers to keep you full during the show

• Guided cave tour of The Caverns including Big Room Cave and Big Mouth Cave. Cave tours are available day of show on a first come, first served basis. Otherwise, cave tour ticket can be redeemed up to one year from the date of purchase.

• A representative at the venue who can help make your experience all it can be.

Deep Dive Package

$264.50 per person, plus tax & fees

Package is for one (1) person. Includes:

• One (1) premium seated ticket (behind the Stay & Cave package seats).

• One (1) The Caverns commemorative T-shirt.

• One (1) 2023 The Caverns commemorative poster.

• One (1) sandwich voucher each night to keep you full during the show.

• Guided cave tour for a look inside The Caverns few have seen before. Cave tours are available day of show on a first come, first served basis. Otherwise, cave tour ticket can be redeemed up to one year from the date of purchase.

Reserved Seating – $59.50, plus tax & fees

Car Camping – $40, plus tax & fees

Car Camping Pass does NOT include admission to the show. You MUST purchase your concert ticket separately. Every member of your group must have concert tickets in order to camp. The Car Camping Pass is for a single vehicle (up to 4 people) to access The Caverns campground. This pass allows you to enter the campground at 3p CT on the day of the show and camp next to your vehicle. Each campsite is approximately 20‘ x 20’. There are no electrical or water hookups onsite. Porta Potties are available onsite. Potable water not available, so please bring your own. You must exit the campgrounds by 10a CT on the day after the last show.

Find tickets here.