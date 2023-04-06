MTSU Fashion Students to Showcase 50-plus Garments at Runway Show

Tiffany Fortson, fashion lecturer in the Textiles, Merchandising and Design Department, said students and faculty look forward to sharing their hard work and talent with the public at this year’s “Black Dahlia” themed TXMD Runway Show.

“We have some talented designers in the Textiles, Merchandising and Design Department,” Fortson said. “The students created their sketches, drafted their patterns and executed all of the garments in their collections.”

The show is open to the public and begins at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 15, in the Miller Education Center at 503 Bell St. in Murfreesboro. The Fashion Promotion class marketed the event across campus, and they received a lot of interest from students wanting to volunteer and model for the show, which will feature over 20 student designers.

Those interested in attending can purchase tickets in advance at https://tinyurl.com/fnynw55d or by card at the door if the 200-person capacity limit is not yet reached. Tickets are $10 for MTSU students, $25 for the public and $50 for a VIP experience that includes a meet-and-greet with the designers along with refreshments.

Funds from the show are used to pay for the event and saved for next year, Fortson said.

“It’s an amazing hands-on opportunity for these students,” she said about the event. “Students produce the entire show. They created the graphics, planned, organized and marketed. We have several committees involved in the production like co-managers, models, garments, production and finance, and each committee has assigned tasks to organize the show from planning to execution.”

Katy Dorey, a senior TXMD major in the Apparel Design concentration, will work on the show as a designer and as part of the production and model committee.

“My ultimate goal is to be a creative director of a luxury brand,” said the Mount Carmel, Tennessee, native. “Working in the show as both a designer and behind the scenes is helpful to give me more insight to the costs, the work and the reward in an event like this.”

Rossana Padilla, a senior in the same program, also designed garments for the show.

“You learn the real behind the scenes (efforts) and how much planning it really takes,” said Padilla, who is originally from Nashville. “We have to make sure we have models, put out flyers, find sponsors … plus, we are actually designing the actual garments for the show.”

Padilla added the show offers networking opportunities and great exposure for designers to showcase their talents.

“I honestly can’t wait to see my peers’ work,” she said. “Yes, we are in class working together, but the whole final look with makeup, hair and accessories will help convey the idea behind the designer’s vision.”

To learn more about the opportunities at the Textiles, Merchandising and Design Department, visit the website at https://www.mtsu.edu/programs/fashion/.