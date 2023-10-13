Road Construction and Lane Closures 10-13-18-2023

MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHEDULED LANE CLOSURES

October 12 – 18, 2023

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

The installation of an overhead sign structure on I-24 EB at mile marker 44 (L.M. 12.01)

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be left and right shoulder closures on I-24 EB at mile marker 44 for

overhead sign footing demo and clean up. (MM 44)

CHEATHAM COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing of I-40 in Cheatham County from the Williamson County Line (LM 0.00) to the

Davidson County line (LM 7.15)

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be nighttime lane closures for pavement marking operations in

both the EB and WB direction. Temporary ramp closures may be needed for striping operation.

(MM 184-191)

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

SR-1 (Broadway) Bridge over CSX and 11th Ave

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., excluding weekends, There will be a left lane closure on I-40 WB for

trucks entering/exiting the lay down yard.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the

Donelson Pike interchange

 10/12, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., There will be rolling roadblocks on I-40 for blasting. Blasts are tentatively

scheduled for 10/12 at 1pm.

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be lane closures on the Exit 216 ramp from I-40 WB to install an

AT&T duct bank.

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in

Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary nighttime lane closures in both directions for

foundation installation at various locations throughout the project limits.

 Daily, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be temporary daytime shoulder closures in both directions for

conduit installation at various locations throughout the project limits. (MM 174-196)

TDOT Region 3 • 6601 Centennial Boulevard • Nashville, Tennessee 37243

Tel: 615-741-7446 • Cell: 615-961-6717 • Email: Rebekah.Hammonds@tn.gov

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

The random on-call pavement markings on various interstates and state routes.

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be nighttime lane closure for detail striping items along I-65 NB

and SB. Lane closures will be required in each direction for the installation detailed striping items.

(mm 87-96)

The repair of the bridges on I-65 over Arthur Avenue (L.M. 8.80) and the repair of the bridge on I-40

over I-40, I-65 and the I-65 ramp (L.M. 16.14).

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-65 from the

I-40 interchange to Rosa L Parks Blvd (Exit 85) for deck and parapet demolition.

I-65 bridge repair at Rivergate

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure on I-65 NB and SB from near the Rivergate exit

for bridge repair activities.

 LOOK AHEAD: 10/20 continuously until 10/23

o 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Northbound and 6 p.m. – 5 a.m., southbound, There will be weekend lane

closure starting Friday night till Monday morning for bridge repair. Two lane will remain

open during the day and Rivergate Parkway will be closed with a detour in place.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65 / SR 254

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit

ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254 (OHB)

in both directions for grading and signal work. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

GILES COUNTY I-65

The resurfacing on I-65 from the Alabama state line to S of U.S. 64 (S.R. 15) including thin epoxy

overlay on the bridge over S.R. 273

 Nightly, continuously 6 p.m. – 6 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for final striping and

guardrail. One lane will remain open at all times. Traffic on exit 6 will be shifted while concrete

repair is completed. Ramps will remain open at all times.

MAURY COUNTY I-65

Grading, Paving and bridges at I-65 and SR 99 interchange.

 10/8-10/11, 8 P.M. – 6 A.M., There will be a temporary lane closure on I-65 NB and SB to move and

remove barrier rail.. One lane will remain open at all times.

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Interstate Widening – Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway

maintenance, one lane will always remain open.

On call extruded panel signs replacement at various locations in Region 3

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB for extruded sign

replacement. (MM 103)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65

I-65 Interchange at Buckner Road

 10/12 – 10/17, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., excluding weekends, There will be rolling roadblocks on I-65 NB

and SB from LM 55.4 to LM 56.0 for blasting operations.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

The resurfacing of I-840 from the West Fork Stones River Bridge to near Exit 61

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 for pavement markings.

 10/13 at 8 p.m. continuously until 10/16 at 5 a.m., The exit ramp from I-840 WB to Sulphur

Springs (Exit 57) will be closed for concrete ramp repairs. A signed detour will be in place.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

Replacement of Broadway Bridge

 Continuous closure until 9/8, Broadway bridge will be closed continuously from 8 th Avenue to 13 th

Avenue for bridge replacement.

 10/5 – 10/11, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., excluding weekends, There will be two lanes in each direction

closed on SR-1 (Broadway) between 10th Ave S and 12th Ave for striping. This shift will reduce the

bridge down to 1 lane in each direction and a single pedestrian path across the bridge.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 24

The resurfacing on SR 24 (Lebanon Road) from near Stones River Road(LM 21.90) to Highland View

Drive (LM 23.83).

 Daily, (excl. weekends), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. & 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be intermittent, alternating

lane and ramp closures on SR 24(US 70), (Lebanon Rd), for utility adjustments and milling.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.)

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike

in both directions for grade work, paving, installation of storm drainage, sanitary sewer, installation

of water line, underground communications and overhead power. Courtney Avenue, Kings Lane,

West Hamilton Lane and the merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City highway will be closed.

Flaggers will be utilized.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

The resurfacing on SR 155 from U.S. 41 (S.R. 1, Murfreesboro Road) (LM 4.30) to near NERR Railroad

underpass (LM 9.00), including bridge expansion joint repair.

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures and ramp closures, in both

directions, on SR 155 from SR 1 to near NERR Railroad underpass for shoulder stone and guardrail

placement.

The resurfacing on SR 155 from Brick Church Pike to I-65

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Briley Parkway, from Brick

Church Pike to I-65, for resurfacing activities.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the

Donelson Pike interchange

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be a lane closure on Donelson Pk at the I-40 overpass to install

AT&T an duct bank.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, Drainage and Construction of Retaining walls.

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Temporary ane closures for utility relocation, grading and drainage

installation.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 48

The repair of the bridges on S.R. 48 over Bartons Creek (L.M. 0.40) and Louise Creek (L.M. 3.36).

 Continuous, The bridges will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the old bridge and

reconstruct. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals at each bridge.

ROBERTSON COUNTY SR 25

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving on I-65.

 10/13 continuously until 10/16, SR 25 will be closed to swap traffic onto the new bridge and reset

barrier rail. They will be shutting down I-65 SB On-Ramp and the NB Off-Ramp.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 10

The resurfacing on S.R. 10 from the Bedford County line (L.M. 0.00) to S.R. 269 East. (L.M. 4.29)

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures for installation of epoxy overlay at

bridge over Dry Fork Creek.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 96

The resurfacing on SR-96 from Carol Drive (L.M. 6.45) to near I-24 (L.M. 9.5)

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR-96 for pavement markings.

The resurfacing on SR-96 from Compton Road (16.73) to Cainsville Pike (20.50)

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations for resurfacing activites.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy)

from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Middle TN Blvd for waterline

installation.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on

SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

The removal of Portland Cement Concrete and repaving on SR-266 at the intersection of Weakley

Lane and SR-102

 10/13 continuously until 10/16, There will be lane closures in both directions to shift traffic to

replace concrete pavement with asphalt. The middle of the intersection will be closed restricting

Enon Springs movements to right turn in and right turn out only. One lane in each direction will

remain open.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 386

On call extruded panel signs replacement at various locations in Region 3

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR-386 EB for extruded sign

replacement. (MM 3)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 11

The resurfacing on U.S.31A (S.R. 11) from the Rutherford County Line (L.M. 0) to S.R. 96

(Murfreesboro Rd.) (L.M. 7.41), including bridge expansion joint repair and thin epoxy overlay

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure for final striping and scoring.

 10/14, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be a lane closure for final striping, scoring, and bridge repair

operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR

252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for traffic control

and grading operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

I-65 Interchange at Buckner Road

 Daily, 9a.m. – 3 p.m., (excl. Sunday) There will be intermittent flagging operation on Lewisburg

Pike (SR 106) from LM 3.7 to LM 4.0 for construction activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 252

The resurfacing on S.R. 252 from north of Raintree Parkway (L.M. 7.77) to near U.S. 31 (S.R. 6,

Franklin Road) (L.M. 13.33)

 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on Wilson Pk from Church St to near Raintree Pkwy for

milling, paving, and striping.

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR

252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62)

 10/12 continuously until 10/15, There will continue to be a full closure of Wilson Pk to lower the

alignment, build a temporary lane shift, and install catch basins.

Scheduled Maintenance Work

HICKMAN COUNTY I-40

Milling and Paving

 10/12, 7 p.m. – 2 a.m., EB lane closure for milling and paving

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-440

Repairing bridge joint

 10/18, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., EB lane 1 and shoulder closure (MM 3-5)

SMITH COUNTY SR 24

Cutting trees from the side of the rock bluff

 10/16 at 7 a.m. continuously until 5 p.m. on 10/25, Road Closure with detours in-place for EB

traffic will continue to SR 53 and use the bypass , WB traffic will detour across the old Bridge into

South Carthage. Work will be on Saturday and Sunday