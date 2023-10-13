Road Construction and Lane Closures 10-13-18-2023

MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHEDULED LANE CLOSURES
October 12 – 18, 2023
DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24
The installation of an overhead sign structure on I-24 EB at mile marker 44 (L.M. 12.01)
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be left and right shoulder closures on I-24 EB at mile marker 44 for
overhead sign footing demo and clean up. (MM 44)
CHEATHAM COUNTY I-40
The resurfacing of I-40 in Cheatham County from the Williamson County Line (LM 0.00) to the
Davidson County line (LM 7.15)
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be nighttime lane closures for pavement marking operations in
both the EB and WB direction. Temporary ramp closures may be needed for striping operation.
(MM 184-191)
DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40
SR-1 (Broadway) Bridge over CSX and 11th Ave
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., excluding weekends, There will be a left lane closure on I-40 WB for
trucks entering/exiting the lay down yard.
The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the
Donelson Pike interchange
10/12, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., There will be rolling roadblocks on I-40 for blasting. Blasts are tentatively
scheduled for 10/12 at 1pm.
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be lane closures on the Exit 216 ramp from I-40 WB to install an
AT&T duct bank.
DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES I-40
The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in
Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary nighttime lane closures in both directions for
foundation installation at various locations throughout the project limits.
Daily, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be temporary daytime shoulder closures in both directions for
conduit installation at various locations throughout the project limits. (MM 174-196)
TDOT Region 3 • 6601 Centennial Boulevard • Nashville, Tennessee 37243
Tel: 615-741-7446 • Cell: 615-961-6717 • Email: Rebekah.Hammonds@tn.gov
DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65
The random on-call pavement markings on various interstates and state routes.
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be nighttime lane closure for detail striping items along I-65 NB
and SB. Lane closures will be required in each direction for the installation detailed striping items.
(mm 87-96)
The repair of the bridges on I-65 over Arthur Avenue (L.M. 8.80) and the repair of the bridge on I-40
over I-40, I-65 and the I-65 ramp (L.M. 16.14).
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-65 from the
I-40 interchange to Rosa L Parks Blvd (Exit 85) for deck and parapet demolition.
I-65 bridge repair at Rivergate
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure on I-65 NB and SB from near the Rivergate exit
for bridge repair activities.
LOOK AHEAD: 10/20 continuously until 10/23
o 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Northbound and 6 p.m. – 5 a.m., southbound, There will be weekend lane
closure starting Friday night till Monday morning for bridge repair. Two lane will remain
open during the day and Rivergate Parkway will be closed with a detour in place.
DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65 / SR 254
The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit
ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254 (OHB)
in both directions for grading and signal work. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.
GILES COUNTY I-65
The resurfacing on I-65 from the Alabama state line to S of U.S. 64 (S.R. 15) including thin epoxy
overlay on the bridge over S.R. 273
Nightly, continuously 6 p.m. – 6 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for final striping and
guardrail. One lane will remain open at all times. Traffic on exit 6 will be shifted while concrete
repair is completed. Ramps will remain open at all times.
MAURY COUNTY I-65
Grading, Paving and bridges at I-65 and SR 99 interchange.
10/8-10/11, 8 P.M. – 6 A.M., There will be a temporary lane closure on I-65 NB and SB to move and
remove barrier rail.. One lane will remain open at all times.
ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65
Interstate Widening – Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway
maintenance, one lane will always remain open.
On call extruded panel signs replacement at various locations in Region 3
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB for extruded sign
replacement. (MM 103)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65
I-65 Interchange at Buckner Road
10/12 – 10/17, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., excluding weekends, There will be rolling roadblocks on I-65 NB
and SB from LM 55.4 to LM 56.0 for blasting operations.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840
The resurfacing of I-840 from the West Fork Stones River Bridge to near Exit 61
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 for pavement markings.
10/13 at 8 p.m. continuously until 10/16 at 5 a.m., The exit ramp from I-840 WB to Sulphur
Springs (Exit 57) will be closed for concrete ramp repairs. A signed detour will be in place.
DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1
Replacement of Broadway Bridge
Continuous closure until 9/8, Broadway bridge will be closed continuously from 8 th Avenue to 13 th
Avenue for bridge replacement.
10/5 – 10/11, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., excluding weekends, There will be two lanes in each direction
closed on SR-1 (Broadway) between 10th Ave S and 12th Ave for striping. This shift will reduce the
bridge down to 1 lane in each direction and a single pedestrian path across the bridge.
DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 24
The resurfacing on SR 24 (Lebanon Road) from near Stones River Road(LM 21.90) to Highland View
Drive (LM 23.83).
Daily, (excl. weekends), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. & 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be intermittent, alternating
lane and ramp closures on SR 24(US 70), (Lebanon Rd), for utility adjustments and milling.
DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 112
SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.)
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike
in both directions for grade work, paving, installation of storm drainage, sanitary sewer, installation
of water line, underground communications and overhead power. Courtney Avenue, Kings Lane,
West Hamilton Lane and the merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City highway will be closed.
Flaggers will be utilized.
DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155
The resurfacing on SR 155 from U.S. 41 (S.R. 1, Murfreesboro Road) (LM 4.30) to near NERR Railroad
underpass (LM 9.00), including bridge expansion joint repair.
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures and ramp closures, in both
directions, on SR 155 from SR 1 to near NERR Railroad underpass for shoulder stone and guardrail
placement.
The resurfacing on SR 155 from Brick Church Pike to I-65
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Briley Parkway, from Brick
Church Pike to I-65, for resurfacing activities.
DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255
The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the
Donelson Pike interchange
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be a lane closure on Donelson Pk at the I-40 overpass to install
AT&T an duct bank.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76
Intersection Improvements. Grading, Drainage and Construction of Retaining walls.
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Temporary ane closures for utility relocation, grading and drainage
installation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 48
The repair of the bridges on S.R. 48 over Bartons Creek (L.M. 0.40) and Louise Creek (L.M. 3.36).
Continuous, The bridges will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the old bridge and
reconstruct. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals at each bridge.
ROBERTSON COUNTY SR 25
Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving on I-65.
10/13 continuously until 10/16, SR 25 will be closed to swap traffic onto the new bridge and reset
barrier rail. They will be shutting down I-65 SB On-Ramp and the NB Off-Ramp.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 10
The resurfacing on S.R. 10 from the Bedford County line (L.M. 0.00) to S.R. 269 East. (L.M. 4.29)
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures for installation of epoxy overlay at
bridge over Dry Fork Creek.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 96
The resurfacing on SR-96 from Carol Drive (L.M. 6.45) to near I-24 (L.M. 9.5)
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR-96 for pavement markings.
The resurfacing on SR-96 from Compton Road (16.73) to Cainsville Pike (20.50)
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations for resurfacing activites.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99
The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy)
from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Middle TN Blvd for waterline
installation.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266
The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on
SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.
The removal of Portland Cement Concrete and repaving on SR-266 at the intersection of Weakley
Lane and SR-102
10/13 continuously until 10/16, There will be lane closures in both directions to shift traffic to
replace concrete pavement with asphalt. The middle of the intersection will be closed restricting
Enon Springs movements to right turn in and right turn out only. One lane in each direction will
remain open.
SUMNER COUNTY SR 386
On call extruded panel signs replacement at various locations in Region 3
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR-386 EB for extruded sign
replacement. (MM 3)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 11
The resurfacing on U.S.31A (S.R. 11) from the Rutherford County Line (L.M. 0) to S.R. 96
(Murfreesboro Rd.) (L.M. 7.41), including bridge expansion joint repair and thin epoxy overlay
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure for final striping and scoring.
10/14, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be a lane closure for final striping, scoring, and bridge repair
operations.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96
Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR
252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for traffic control
and grading operations.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106
I-65 Interchange at Buckner Road
Daily, 9a.m. – 3 p.m., (excl. Sunday) There will be intermittent flagging operation on Lewisburg
Pike (SR 106) from LM 3.7 to LM 4.0 for construction activities.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 252
The resurfacing on S.R. 252 from north of Raintree Parkway (L.M. 7.77) to near U.S. 31 (S.R. 6,
Franklin Road) (L.M. 13.33)
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on Wilson Pk from Church St to near Raintree Pkwy for
milling, paving, and striping.
Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR
252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62)
10/12 continuously until 10/15, There will continue to be a full closure of Wilson Pk to lower the
alignment, build a temporary lane shift, and install catch basins.
Scheduled Maintenance Work
HICKMAN COUNTY I-40
Milling and Paving
10/12, 7 p.m. – 2 a.m., EB lane closure for milling and paving
DAVIDSON COUNTY I-440
Repairing bridge joint
10/18, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., EB lane 1 and shoulder closure (MM 3-5)
SMITH COUNTY SR 24
Cutting trees from the side of the rock bluff
10/16 at 7 a.m. continuously until 5 p.m. on 10/25, Road Closure with detours in-place for EB
traffic will continue to SR 53 and use the bypass , WB traffic will detour across the old Bridge into
South Carthage. Work will be on Saturday and Sunday