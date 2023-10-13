Belmont SAAC Hosts Mental Health Week Events

October 12, 2023 – The Belmont Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) hosted their annual Mental Health Week last week to publicize the issue and inform the campus community about the resources offered in this area.

Events during the week featured a Kickoff Tailgate at the men’s soccer team’s home match with Drake, a hosting local kids at the Day to Dream Storyville, Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) Worship Night with local artist Isaac Pittman, a movie night at the Crockett Center, and panel discussion featuring local and campus counselors.

“Mental Health Week was a huge hit this year,” said Grace Litzinger, a senior women’s cross country/track athlete and SAAC Co-President. “We had a wide range of events, some of which equipped student-athletes with mental health resources, and others that provided spaces for athletes to just be together.

Litzinger hopes the events of last week spur future discussion about the topic in the department and on campus.

“We hope to continue conversations about mental health by repping our new t-shirts, launching media campaigns, and hosting other speakers later this year. Our goal is to “End the Stigma!”

