Looking to go out with friends and family for Thanksgiving lunch or dinner? Here are four restaurants in Murfreesboro and Smyrna that will be offering in-house Thanksgiving Dinner.
Do you know of a restaurant offering in-house dining for Thanksgiving? Let us know by emailing us at [email protected]
2115 S. Church Street
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
615-867-9067
138 Chaffin Place
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
615-893-4980
2697 Highwood Boulevard
Smyrna, Tennessee
615-220-1400
https://www.crackerbarrel.com/
Thanksgiving Hours: 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.
Cracker Barrel has been offering Thanksgiving dinner in their restaurants since 1969. This year is no different. There are two options, a new Thanksgiving breakfast called Grandma’s Holiday Sampler which includes hand-breaded country fried turkey and buttermilk pancakes. It will be served all day. And from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. they will be serving two Thanksgiving Plate Dinners, Homestyle Turkey or Country Fried Turkey. There will be special protocols to keep everyone safe, just click on Cracker Barrel above for their complete safety processes.
114 North Church Street
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
(629) 201-6916
https://puckettsgro.com/
Thanksgiving Hours: 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.
Puckett’s began in a little grocery store in Leiper’s Fork, and there are now six restaurants, all making sure to keep that laid-back country feeling. They will do what they can to make the holiday stress-free. Make plans to come to Puckett’s on the Square on Thanksgiving Day. They’ll be serving an all you care you eat, family style meal this year. It will contain all of the traditional favorites. Make sure to make reservations.
711 A-1 North Thompson Lane
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
(615) 671-7909
metrodiner.com
Thanksgiving Hours: 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Metro Diner will be offering two different Thanksgiving Dinner options – turkey or baked ham — as well as their Turkey Stuff ’N Waffle. One customer described it as “Christmas in your mouth,” but for this holiday it might be called Thanksgiving on a crispy warm waffle. Or chicken and waffles only better. They are also featuring pumpkin bread pudding, pumpkin pancakes and pumpkin waffles.
2625 Medical Center Parkway
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
(615) 893-1352
https://www.mimiscafe.com/locations/murfreesboro/
Thanksgiving Hours: 8:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.
It’s time to make your Thanksgiving plans! Mimi’s Café will be offering a three-course French-inspired Thanksgiving dinner for $24.99 per person. Everything is made from fresh, wholesome ingredients. Every dish at Mimi’s is a celebration. It is a destination to gather, enjoy and celebrate life around food, family and friends.