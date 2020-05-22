Rutherford County Schools

Rutherford County Schools has partnered with Skyward to manage the student information system for online enrollment.

The new process began Monday, May 18. During the first week, the schools will have staff members available via phone during normal school hours to answer questions from parents who need to enroll their new student.

This online enrollment process should only be used for students who are new to Rutherford County Schools.

Those students who are already enrolled will be entered automatically into their next grade level or onto to their next zoned school. If you have a student already enrolled in a Rutherford County school, please visit your Skyward Family Access Account after July 1st to verify registration information. Likewise, if you have a high school student needing to select classes for the 2020-2021 school year, you should visit your high school’s webpage and complete the online class selection form.

If you have moved and need to enroll into your new school-of-zone, you will need to contact your new school via email (School Contact List), and they will assist with moving your information to the new school.

ONLINE ENROLLMENT PAGE