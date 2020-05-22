Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of June 2020. Highlights this month include 3 Reasons Why season 4, The Politician season 2, Da 5 Bloods, How to Get Away with Murder season 6.

Coming Soon

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

One Take — NETFLIX FILM

Roswell, New Mexico: Season 2

The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story

June 1

Act of Valor

All Dogs Go to Heaven

Bad News Bears

Cape Fear

Casper

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card

Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card

Clueless

Cocomelon season 1

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

The Healer

Inside Man

Lust, Caution

Observe and Report

Priest

The Silence of the Lambs

Starship Troopers

The Boy

The Car (1977)

The Disaster Artist

The Help

The Lake House

The Queen

Twister

V for Vendetta

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

West Side Story

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

Zodiac

June 2

Alone season 6

Fuller House season 5

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On season 1

True: Rainbow Rescue

June 3

Lady Bird

Killing Gunther

Spelling the Dream

June 4

Baki season 2 part 3

Saga

Can You Hear Me? / M’entends-tu?

June 5

13 Reasons Why season 4

Choked: Pasai Bolta Hai

Hannibal seasons 1-3

The Last Days of American Crime

Queer Eye season 5

June 7

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 (New Episodes Weekly)

June 8

Before I Fall

June 10

Curon

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow season 5

Lenox Hill

Middle Men

My Mister season 1

Reality Z

June 11

Pose season 2

June 12

Addicted to Life

Da 5 Bloods

Dating Around season 2

F is For Family season 4

Jo Koy: In His Elements

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts season 2

One Piece: Alabasta

One Piece: East Blue

One Piece: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island

One Piece: Entering Into the Grand Line

Pokémon Journeys: The Series

The Search

The Woods

June 13

Alexa & Katie season 3, part 2

How to Get Away with Murder season 6

June 14

Marcella season 3

June 15

Underdogs

June 16

Baby Mama

Charlie St. Cloud

The Darkness

Frost/Nixon

June 17

An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn

Mr. Iglesias part 2

June 18

A Whisker Away

The Order season 2

June 19

Babies part 2

Father Soldier Son

Feel the Beat

Floor is Lava

Lost Bullet

Girls from Ipanema season 2

One Way to Tomorrow

The Politician

Rhyme Time Town

Wasp Network

June 21

Goldie

June 22

Dark Skies

June 23

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything

June 24

Athlete A

Crazy Delicious

Nobody Knows I’m Here

June 26

Amar y vivir

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Home Game

Straight Up

June 29

Bratz: The Movie

June 30

Adú

BNA

George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half