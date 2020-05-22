Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of June 2020. Highlights this month include 3 Reasons Why season 4, The Politician season 2, Da 5 Bloods, How to Get Away with Murder season 6.
Coming Soon
It’s Okay to Not Be Okay — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
One Take — NETFLIX FILM
Roswell, New Mexico: Season 2
The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story
June 1
Act of Valor
All Dogs Go to Heaven
Bad News Bears
Cape Fear
Casper
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card
Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card
Clueless
Cocomelon season 1
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
The Healer
Inside Man
Lust, Caution
Observe and Report
Priest
The Silence of the Lambs
Starship Troopers
The Boy
The Car (1977)
The Disaster Artist
The Help
The Lake House
The Queen
Twister
V for Vendetta
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
West Side Story
You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
Zodiac
June 2
Alone season 6
Fuller House season 5
Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On season 1
True: Rainbow Rescue
June 3
Lady Bird
Killing Gunther
Spelling the Dream
June 4
Baki season 2 part 3
Saga
Can You Hear Me? / M’entends-tu?
June 5
13 Reasons Why season 4
Choked: Pasai Bolta Hai
Hannibal seasons 1-3
The Last Days of American Crime
Queer Eye season 5
June 7
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 (New Episodes Weekly)
June 8
Before I Fall
June 10
Curon
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow season 5
Lenox Hill
Middle Men
My Mister season 1
Reality Z
June 11
Pose season 2
June 12
Addicted to Life
Da 5 Bloods
Dating Around season 2
F is For Family season 4
Jo Koy: In His Elements
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts season 2
One Piece: Alabasta
One Piece: East Blue
One Piece: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island
One Piece: Entering Into the Grand Line
Pokémon Journeys: The Series
The Search
The Woods
June 13
Alexa & Katie season 3, part 2
How to Get Away with Murder season 6
June 14
Marcella season 3
June 15
Underdogs
June 16
Baby Mama
Charlie St. Cloud
The Darkness
Frost/Nixon
June 17
An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn
Mr. Iglesias part 2
June 18
A Whisker Away
The Order season 2
June 19
Babies part 2
Father Soldier Son
Feel the Beat
Floor is Lava
Lost Bullet
Girls from Ipanema season 2
One Way to Tomorrow
The Politician
Rhyme Time Town
Wasp Network
June 21
Goldie
June 22
Dark Skies
June 23
Eric Andre: Legalize Everything
June 24
Athlete A
Crazy Delicious
Nobody Knows I’m Here
June 26
Amar y vivir
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Home Game
Straight Up
June 29
Bratz: The Movie
June 30
Adú
BNA
George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half