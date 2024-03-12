Predators Sign Gustavs Grigals to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

Nashville, Tenn. (March 8, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has signed goaltender Gustavs Grigals to a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 at the NHL level for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

Grigals, 25 (7/22/98), owns a 7-15-0 record, 3.68 goals-against average, .898 save percentage and one shutout in 26 appearances for the ECHL’s Atlanta Gladiators this season, his first as a professional. The 6-foot-1, 199-pound netminder also made his AHL debut with the Milwaukee Admirals on Dec. 31 at Rockford and on Feb. 28 made a season-high 50 saves for the Gladiators against Jacksonville.

Undrafted, Grigals played four collegiate seasons for the University of Alaska-Fairbanks (2018-22) and UMass Lowell (2022-23) prior to turning pro. Last season, he went 12-9-2 with a 2.05 goals-against average and .924 save percentage for UMass Lowell, earning a spot on the Hockey East Third All-Star Team. The Riga, Latvia, native additionally won the NAHL’s Robertson Cup with the Shreveport Mudbugs in 2017-18 and played two seasons for HK Riga in the Russian junior league (2015-17).

