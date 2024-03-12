Hop on over to Loveless Cafe this Easter!

Celebrate Easter two ways at Nashville’s iconic Loveless Cafe.

First, leave the cooking to Loveless by securing your Easter meal pack. These meal packs have everything you need for a traditional Easter dinner to serve four to six people, including a tray of 15 Famous Heat n’ Eat Biscuits, your choice of ham, three homemade sides, banana pudding, and more.

The Loveless Cafe will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt on Easter Weekend. Multicolored eggs filled with candy will be hidden around the property, as well as special golden Easter eggs with big Loveless surprises! There will also be a grand prize each day and special visits from Biscuit the Bunny for photo opportunities with family.

The Easter Egg Hunt will be held at the Cafe from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, and Sunday, March 31.

Find more information about the Easter meal packs here.