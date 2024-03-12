Krystal Slams Into March With Slam Dunk Deals

March 11, 2024 – Krystal , the original quick-service restaurant chain of the South, gears up for March with a lineup of offers to celebrate spring break, Pi Day, National Corn Pup Day and the excitement of basketball season.

Here’s the lowdown on the festivities Krystal is cooking up through March:

Spring Break Sizzle (March 5 – March 12) : Jumpstart spring break with the iconic original sackful for only $12, or get cheesy with it with the cheese sackful for only $15. This offer is available online and in-store at select locations.

: Jumpstart spring break with the iconic original sackful for only $12, or get cheesy with it with the cheese sackful for only $15. This offer is available online and in-store at select locations. Pi Party (March 14) : Math aficionados, rejoice! Score $3.14 off any online order over $10 with the code PIYAY.

: Math aficionados, rejoice! Score $3.14 off any online order over $10 with the code PIYAY. National Corn Pup Day (March 15-17 ): Keep the month going with a FREE corn pup with any combo Use the code PUPITUP online or say “Pup it up” when ordering in-store.*

): Keep the month going with a FREE corn pup with any combo Use the code PUPITUP online or say “Pup it up” when ordering in-store.* Slam Dunk Deals Score Big (3/19 – 3/24 & 3/28 – 3/31) : Swipe $3 off your $18 feast with code THREEPOINTER online. Final Swoosh (4/6 – 4/8) : Net $4 off $20 orders with code



Sweeten the Play: All month long, team up 2 for $3 Apple Turnovers for that delicious finish.

“March is a wonderful time of the year with so many fun and unique holidays, and these holidays are a great reason to roll out deals for our guests to relish,” said Kaitlin Stoehr , Senior Director of Marketing for Krystal Restaurants. “There will be something for everyone to love throughout March.”

To stay in the loop, join Club Krystal by texting GIMME to 94258 to join the club.

Source: Restaurant News

More Eat & Drink News