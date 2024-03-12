Top 5 Stories From March 12, 2024

Morgan Mitchell
Here’s a look at the top stories from March 12, 2024.

1Ribbon Cutting: Main Squeeze Juice Company in Murfreesboro

Main Squeeze Juice Company
Photo by Rutherford Chamber

Main Squeeze Juice Company held its ribbon cutting for its location at 804 N. Thompson Lane, Suite 1J in Murfreesboro. Read more

2Missing 22-year-old Man Last Seen on Broadway in Nashville

Riley Strain (MNPD)
Riley Strain (MNPD)

A Missouri man who was last seen at a downtown Nashville bar is now missing. Read more

3104 Tennessee Rescue Squads Receive Grants Totaling $3 Million

The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (“TDCI”) and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (“SFMO”) proudly announce that 104 Tennessee rescue squads will receive grants totaling $3 million in 2024 through the Rescue Squad Grant Program. Read more

4Murfreesboro Police Investigating Shooting Death

Photo: Murfreesboro Police

Murfreesboro Police Department detectives are investigating what led to the shooting death of a man on the morning of Saturday, March 9. Read more

5‘Spring Forward’ This Sunday: The Latest Updates on Daylight Saving Time Legislation

Stock Photo

Will this be the last year we ‘spring forward’ and ‘fall back’? Read more

