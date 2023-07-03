Powerball Jackpot Now at $522 Million for July 3 Drawing

The Powerball® jackpot has grown to an estimated $522 million ($269.6 million cash value) for the Monday, July 3, 2023 drawing.

The Powerball jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday – white balls 4, 17, 35, 49, 61, and red Powerball 8. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.

Top-winning tickets in the Saturday, July 1 drawing include 28 tickets that matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball. Twenty-two of the tickets won $50,000 prizes. The other six tickets (sold in Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Texas (2), and Virginia) increased the $50,000 prize to $100,000 by including the Power Play® option for an additional dollar.

Nationwide, the drawing produced more than 998-thousand winning tickets, with players winning lower-tier prizes worth a combined total of $7.1 million.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in the April 19, 2023 drawing, when a ticket in Ohio matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a grand prize worth $252.6 million. Since then, there have been 31 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

About Powerball

Powerball holds the current world record for largest national lottery jackpot at $2.04 billion. Powerball celebrated its 30th anniversary last year, and since its first drawing in 1992, the game has helped generate more than $28 billion for good causes supported by U.S. lotteries. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Powerball ticket are two dollars per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots: