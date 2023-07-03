New Music this Week- July 3, 2023

6 Jet Jurgensmeyer

Rising actor and talented musician Jet Jurgensmeyer is excited to announce the release of his latest single, “Falling Too.”

he song’s narrative revolves around a young person’s poignant experience with first love. Jurgensmeyer acknowledges the remarkable power of music and songwriting to create stories that can be interpreted in diverse ways by different listeners. While he personally connects with the story, he believes that it will evoke unique emotions and perspectives for each listener.

Take a listen here.