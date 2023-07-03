Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through July 8, 2023



Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of July 3-8, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Milk Chocolate Chip – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Classic Pink Sugar – An all-time favorite—a vanilla sugar cookie topped with a perfect pink swoop of real almond frosting (now containing real almond extract).

Birthday Cake (patriotic) – Break out the fireworks—a cake batter cookie topped with smooth cake batter frosting and patriotic sprinkles.

Brownie Sundae – A rich brownie cookie paired with fluffy vanilla mousse, gooey hot fudge, rainbow sprinkles, and a maraschino cherry on top.

Strawberry Shortcake – A cakey cookie topped with silky whipped cream, freshly chopped strawberries, and a house-made strawberry jam.

Cowboy Cookie – A warm oatmeal cookie filled with tasty semi-sweet chips, sweetened shredded coconut, and crunchy toasted pecans.