Powerball Jackpot Hits $800 Million for Saturday Drawing

The Powerball® jackpot that has eluded players for nearly three months has grown to be the game’s second-largest prize ever! After 36 drawings in row with no grand prize winner, the jackpot now stands at an estimated $800 million ($383.7 million cash) for the next drawing on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The jackpot ranks as the 2nd largest in Powerball history, only behind the world record $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot, and 5th largest in U.S. lottery history.

The Powerball jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night – white balls: 19, 36, 37, 46, 56 and red Powerball 24.

Participating lotteries are reminding players to check their tickets for one of the nine ways to win. More than 2.1 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $21.1 million in Wednesday’s drawing, including six tickets (CA-2, CT, IL, MI, NY) that matched all five white balls to win $1 million. Other notable wins include 48 tickets that won $50,000 (Match 4+PB) and 11 tickets that won $100,000 (Match 4+PB+Power Play).

If a player wins Saturday’s jackpot, it will be the sixth time the Powerball jackpot has been hit this year. Previous jackpots won in 2022 include a $632.6 million jackpot hit on January 5 and split by winners in California and Wisconsin; a $185.3 million jackpot won on February 14 in Connecticut; a $473.1 million jackpot won on April 27 in Arizona; a $366.7 million jackpot won on June 29 in Vermont; and a $206.9 million jackpot won on August 3 in Pennsylvania.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed online at Powerball.com.

Jackpot winners may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment. Both advertised prize options are prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

To date, Powerball holds the world record for largest jackpot set in 2016. The record $1.586 billion jackpot was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

1. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

2. $800 Million (Est.) – Oct. 29, 2022

3. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

4. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

5. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

6. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

7. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

8. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

9. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL

10. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO