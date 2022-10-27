Thursday, October 27, 2022
WEATHER 10-27-28,2022 Comfortable Days, Cool Nights

Clark Shelton
A couple of nice days with windy conditions today, but, comfortable temperatures today and tomorrow. Your Friday night football looks nice. But, the rest of this weekend’s forecast looks pretty wet and cool. So, plan on indoor s’mores and football in front of the TV this weekend.

As for your Thursday and Friday:

Today
Sunny, with a high near 66. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. East wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. East northeast wind around 5 mph.

 

Cark Shelton lived in Franklin, Tn for over 20 years and has been with the company since its first year. Clark’s background in sales, web development and writing gives him the ability to wear many hats. Clark currently splits his time between Franklin and Cancun, Mexico.
