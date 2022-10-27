WEATHER 10-27-28,2022 Comfortable Days, Cool Nights

A couple of nice days with windy conditions today, but, comfortable temperatures today and tomorrow. Your Friday night football looks nice. But, the rest of this weekend’s forecast looks pretty wet and cool. So, plan on indoor s’mores and football in front of the TV this weekend.

As for your Thursday and Friday:

Today Sunny, with a high near 66. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. East wind around 5 mph.