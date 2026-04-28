Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. April 28, 2026

These are the health scores for April 21-28, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|615 Burger mobile
|100
|2712 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|04/21/2026
|Adorn Body Piercing
|100
|113 W Lytle St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Body Piercing Studios Routine
|04/21/2026
|Adorn Tattoo Establishment
|100
|113 W Lytle St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/21/2026
|Against The Grain Tattoo
|100
|236 N. Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/21/2026
|All American Cafe
|100
|2805 Old Fort Parkway Suite L Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|04/21/2026
|Avid Hotel Food
|100
|800 Expo Drive Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/24/2026
|Behold Little Lamb FSE
|100
|3436 Watts Ln Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|04/22/2026
|Brew-Tiful Mornings Cafe Mobile
|100
|3406 Northboro Ct Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/23/2026
|Charlottes Famous Home Cooking Mobile Food Est 2
|100
|224 Jonathan Way Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|04/25/2026
|CHEDDARS CASUAL CAFE BAR
|100
|995 INDUSTRIAL BLVD Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/21/2026
|Colony House Pool
|100
|1510 Huntington Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/23/2026
|Fitzwilly's Mobile Truck
|100
|3013 Lancelot Drive Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|04/22/2026
|Generations Connected Child Care Food Service
|100
|901 County Farm Rd Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|04/22/2026
|Got Ink? #615
|100
|8204 Florence Rd Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/23/2026
|Home2 Suites by Hilton Food Svc
|100
|960 Colonnade Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/24/2026
|Jamn Coffee Co Mobile
|100
|1421 Blackstone St Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/25/2026
|Juniper Ink Tattoo Studio
|100
|120 Eleanor Way Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/23/2026
|Karin's Kustard & Hamburgers
|100
|470 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|04/22/2026
|Learning Ladder Academy 2 Food
|100
|1218 Kirkwood Ave Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/27/2026
|Mcknight Park Concession
|100
|120 Dejarnett Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/21/2026
|Mid Cumberland Meals On Wheels
|100
|205 N. Front St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|04/27/2026
|Mimi's Cafe Bar
|100
|2625 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/27/2026
|Motel 6
|100
|114 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|04/23/2026
|Murfreesboro Saturday Mkt.
|100
|S Public Square Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|04/22/2026
|Nissan Cafeteria # 1 (T&C)
|100
|983 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|04/21/2026
|Sip & Stay Lounge - TownPlace Suites FSE
|100
|2708 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/23/2026
|Smashboro Mobile Food Establishment
|100
|10728 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|04/24/2026
|Southern Spoon Commissary
|100
|1303 Plaza Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|04/23/2026
|Tacos El Rey by Raul Mobile FSE
|100
|919 S Baird Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|04/24/2026
|Taste N See Asian Kitchen Mobile
|100
|134 Lookout Drive La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/25/2026
|Tattoo Underground
|100
|1231 NW Broad Street Ste 104 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/27/2026
|The Discovery School @ Bellwood Food Svc
|100
|1165 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|04/27/2026
|The Parthenon Grille Lounge
|100
|1962 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|04/21/2026
|Town Center Restr.
|100
|100 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/22/2026
|Vintage Gypsy Parlor Tattoo Studio
|100
|501 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Follow-Up
|04/24/2026
|Wasabi Steak House and Sushi Bar
|100
|2812 Old Fort Parkway Suite G Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/23/2026
|Weenie Wagon Cart FSE
|100
|509 Bon Aqua Dr La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|04/25/2026
|Williamson Family Farm
|100
|3250 Wilkinson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/27/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
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