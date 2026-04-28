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Home Business Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. April 28, 2026

Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. April 28, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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0
26
These are the food health scores for April 15-22, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores

These are the health scores for April 21-28, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
615 Burger mobile1002712 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine04/21/2026
Adorn Body Piercing100113 W Lytle St Murfreesboro TN 37130Body Piercing Studios Routine04/21/2026
Adorn Tattoo Establishment100113 W Lytle St Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine04/21/2026
Against The Grain Tattoo100236 N. Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine04/21/2026
All American Cafe1002805 Old Fort Parkway Suite L Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine04/21/2026
Avid Hotel Food100800 Expo Drive Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up04/24/2026
Behold Little Lamb FSE1003436 Watts Ln Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine04/22/2026
Brew-Tiful Mornings Cafe Mobile1003406 Northboro Ct Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/23/2026
Charlottes Famous Home Cooking Mobile Food Est 2100224 Jonathan Way Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine04/25/2026
CHEDDARS CASUAL CAFE BAR100995 INDUSTRIAL BLVD Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up04/21/2026
Colony House Pool1001510 Huntington Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine04/23/2026
Fitzwilly's Mobile Truck1003013 Lancelot Drive Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine04/22/2026
Generations Connected Child Care Food Service100901 County Farm Rd Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine04/22/2026
Got Ink? #6151008204 Florence Rd Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine04/23/2026
Home2 Suites by Hilton Food Svc100960 Colonnade Dr Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up04/24/2026
Jamn Coffee Co Mobile1001421 Blackstone St Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/25/2026
Juniper Ink Tattoo Studio100120 Eleanor Way Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine04/23/2026
Karin's Kustard & Hamburgers100470 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine04/22/2026
Learning Ladder Academy 2 Food1001218 Kirkwood Ave Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up04/27/2026
Mcknight Park Concession100120 Dejarnett Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/21/2026
Mid Cumberland Meals On Wheels100205 N. Front St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine04/27/2026
Mimi's Cafe Bar1002625 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/27/2026
Motel 6100114 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Follow-Up04/23/2026
Murfreesboro Saturday Mkt.100S Public Square Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine04/22/2026
Nissan Cafeteria # 1 (T&C)100983 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine04/21/2026
Sip & Stay Lounge - TownPlace Suites FSE1002708 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/23/2026
Smashboro Mobile Food Establishment10010728 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine04/24/2026
Southern Spoon Commissary1001303 Plaza Dr Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine04/23/2026
Tacos El Rey by Raul Mobile FSE100919 S Baird Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine04/24/2026
Taste N See Asian Kitchen Mobile100134 Lookout Drive La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up04/25/2026
Tattoo Underground1001231 NW Broad Street Ste 104 Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine04/27/2026
The Discovery School @ Bellwood Food Svc1001165 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine04/27/2026
The Parthenon Grille Lounge1001962 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine04/21/2026
Town Center Restr.100100 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up04/22/2026
Vintage Gypsy Parlor Tattoo Studio100501 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Follow-Up04/24/2026
Wasabi Steak House and Sushi Bar1002812 Old Fort Parkway Suite G Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/23/2026
Weenie Wagon Cart FSE100509 Bon Aqua Dr La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine04/25/2026
Williamson Family Farm1003250 Wilkinson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/27/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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