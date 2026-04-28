Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. April 28, 2026

These are the health scores for April 21-28, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date 615 Burger mobile 100 2712 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 04/21/2026 Adorn Body Piercing 100 113 W Lytle St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Body Piercing Studios Routine 04/21/2026 Adorn Tattoo Establishment 100 113 W Lytle St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 04/21/2026 Against The Grain Tattoo 100 236 N. Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 04/21/2026 All American Cafe 100 2805 Old Fort Parkway Suite L Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 04/21/2026 Avid Hotel Food 100 800 Expo Drive Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 04/24/2026 Behold Little Lamb FSE 100 3436 Watts Ln Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 04/22/2026 Brew-Tiful Mornings Cafe Mobile 100 3406 Northboro Ct Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/23/2026 Charlottes Famous Home Cooking Mobile Food Est 2 100 224 Jonathan Way Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 04/25/2026 CHEDDARS CASUAL CAFE BAR 100 995 INDUSTRIAL BLVD Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 04/21/2026 Colony House Pool 100 1510 Huntington Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 04/23/2026 Fitzwilly's Mobile Truck 100 3013 Lancelot Drive Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 04/22/2026 Generations Connected Child Care Food Service 100 901 County Farm Rd Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 04/22/2026 Got Ink? #615 100 8204 Florence Rd Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 04/23/2026 Home2 Suites by Hilton Food Svc 100 960 Colonnade Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 04/24/2026 Jamn Coffee Co Mobile 100 1421 Blackstone St Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/25/2026 Juniper Ink Tattoo Studio 100 120 Eleanor Way Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 04/23/2026 Karin's Kustard & Hamburgers 100 470 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 04/22/2026 Learning Ladder Academy 2 Food 100 1218 Kirkwood Ave Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 04/27/2026 Mcknight Park Concession 100 120 Dejarnett Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/21/2026 Mid Cumberland Meals On Wheels 100 205 N. Front St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 04/27/2026 Mimi's Cafe Bar 100 2625 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/27/2026 Motel 6 100 114 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 04/23/2026 Murfreesboro Saturday Mkt. 100 S Public Square Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 04/22/2026 Nissan Cafeteria # 1 (T&C) 100 983 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 04/21/2026 Sip & Stay Lounge - TownPlace Suites FSE 100 2708 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/23/2026 Smashboro Mobile Food Establishment 100 10728 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 04/24/2026 Southern Spoon Commissary 100 1303 Plaza Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 04/23/2026 Tacos El Rey by Raul Mobile FSE 100 919 S Baird Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 04/24/2026 Taste N See Asian Kitchen Mobile 100 134 Lookout Drive La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 04/25/2026 Tattoo Underground 100 1231 NW Broad Street Ste 104 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 04/27/2026 The Discovery School @ Bellwood Food Svc 100 1165 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 04/27/2026 The Parthenon Grille Lounge 100 1962 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 04/21/2026 Town Center Restr. 100 100 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 04/22/2026 Vintage Gypsy Parlor Tattoo Studio 100 501 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Follow-Up 04/24/2026 Wasabi Steak House and Sushi Bar 100 2812 Old Fort Parkway Suite G Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/23/2026 Weenie Wagon Cart FSE 100 509 Bon Aqua Dr La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 04/25/2026 Williamson Family Farm 100 3250 Wilkinson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/27/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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