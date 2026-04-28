Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. April 28, 2026

These are the lowest food health scores for April 21-28, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad; these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date MED Gyro and Shawarma 74 2943 S Rutherford Blvd A Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 04/23/2026 Roll Cold Grill Ice Cream Bubble Tea and Sweets LLC 87 2855 Medical Center Parkway Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/21/2026 Cozumel Mexican Restaurant 88 277 N. Lowry Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 04/23/2026 Demos Steak Spaghetti House and Peter Ds Cater. 90 1115 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/21/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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