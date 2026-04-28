Tuesday, April 28, 2026
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Home Business Health Scores: Rutherford County April 28, 2026

Health Scores: Rutherford County April 28, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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0
27

These are the health scores for April 21-28, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
615 Burger mobile1002712 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine04/21/2026
Adorn Body Piercing100113 W Lytle St Murfreesboro TN 37130Body Piercing Studios Routine04/21/2026
Adorn Tattoo Establishment100113 W Lytle St Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine04/21/2026
Against The Grain Tattoo100236 N. Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine04/21/2026
All American Cafe1002805 Old Fort Parkway Suite L Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine04/21/2026
Avid Hotel Food100800 Expo Drive Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up04/24/2026
Avid Hotel97800 Expo Drive Smyrna TN 37167Hotels Motels Routine04/24/2026
Bar Louie2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2385 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up04/23/2026
Behold Little Lamb FSE1003436 Watts Ln Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine04/22/2026
Brew-Tiful Mornings Cafe Mobile1003406 Northboro Ct Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/23/2026
Buona of Murfreesboro942724 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/22/2026
Buster's Place991615 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up04/27/2026
Chappy's Bar And Grill99104 Gils St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up04/21/2026
Charlottes Famous Home Cooking Mobile Food Est 2100224 Jonathan Way Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine04/25/2026
CHEDDARS CASUAL CAFE BAR100995 INDUSTRIAL BLVD Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up04/21/2026
Cheddars Casual Cafe97995 Industrial Blvd Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up04/21/2026
Colony House Pool1001510 Huntington Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine04/23/2026
Cozumel Mexican Restaurant88277 N. Lowry Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine04/23/2026
Cross Creek at Murfreesboro Pool98490 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine04/21/2026
Demos Steak Spaghetti House and Peter Ds Cater.901115 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/21/2026
Embassy Suites Hotel931200 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Follow-Up04/27/2026
Embassy Suites Pool981200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up04/27/2026
Fitzwilly's Mobile Truck1003013 Lancelot Drive Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine04/22/2026
Fortress Grove Apts Pool983920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up04/23/2026
Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool82341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up04/23/2026
Generations Connected Child Care Food Service100901 County Farm Rd Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine04/22/2026
Got Ink? #6151008204 Florence Rd Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine04/23/2026
Home2 Suites by Hilton Food Svc100960 Colonnade Dr Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up04/24/2026
Home2 Suites by Hilton93960 Colonnade Dr Smyrna TN 37167Hotels Motels Routine04/24/2026
Indian Hills Pool96Calumet Trace Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up04/22/2026
Jamn Coffee Co Mobile1001421 Blackstone St Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/25/2026
Juniper Ink Tattoo Studio100120 Eleanor Way Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine04/23/2026
Kapita Hibachi Mobile991207 Greenland Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up04/22/2026
Karin's Kustard & Hamburgers100470 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine04/22/2026
Kobo Mobile996038 Enclave Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up04/24/2026
LC Murfreesboro Pool782355 Adwell St. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine04/21/2026
Learning Ladder Academy 2 Food1001218 Kirkwood Ave Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up04/27/2026
Lemongrass Thai Sushi98220 Veterans Pkwy. STE L Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up04/24/2026
Maru Restaurant993921 Franklin Rd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up04/21/2026
Mcknight Park Concession100120 Dejarnett Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/21/2026
MED Gyro and Shawarma742943 S Rutherford Blvd A Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine04/23/2026
Mexiven Mobile961706 Bradyville Pike. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up04/26/2026
Mid Cumberland Meals On Wheels100205 N. Front St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine04/27/2026
Mimi's Cafe Bar1002625 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/27/2026
Mimi's Cafe992625 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/27/2026
Motel 6100114 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Follow-Up04/23/2026
Murfreesboro Saturday Mkt.100S Public Square Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine04/22/2026
Nissan Cafeteria # 1 (T&C)100983 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine04/21/2026
Oakview Farm FMFU9911237 Jw Jordan Rd Lascassas TN 37085Food Service Routine04/25/2026
Overtime Wingz Mobile992620 New Salem Hwy Apt. C202 Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine04/21/2026
Papa John's #469982441 A Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine04/22/2026
Roll Cold Grill Ice Cream Bubble Tea and Sweets LLC872855 Medical Center Parkway Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/21/2026
Sip & Stay Lounge - TownPlace Suites FSE1002708 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/23/2026
Sir Pizza La Vergne971925 Madison Square Blvd 100 La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up04/21/2026
Smashboro Mobile Food Establishment10010728 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine04/24/2026
So-Cali Taco Shop992805 Old Fort Pkwy Suite M Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine04/22/2026
Southern Spoon Commissary1001303 Plaza Dr Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine04/23/2026
Star Plex Food Service99120 Dejarnette Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up04/23/2026
Tacos El Rey by Raul Mobile FSE100919 S Baird Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine04/24/2026
Taste N See Asian Kitchen Mobile100134 Lookout Drive La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up04/25/2026
Tattoo Underground1001231 NW Broad Street Ste 104 Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine04/27/2026
Texas Roadhouse #57099116 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Complaint04/22/2026
Texas Roadhouse Bar99116 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/22/2026
The Discovery School @ Bellwood Food Svc1001165 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine04/27/2026
The Journey Home FSE951207 Old Salem Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/22/2026
The Lofts at Gateway Apartment Pool982130 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up04/21/2026
The Parthenon Grille Lounge1001962 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine04/21/2026
The Parthenon Grille991962 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up04/21/2026
The Preserve Main Pool962315 N. Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine04/27/2026
The Preserve Small Pool962315 N. Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine04/27/2026
Town Center Restr.100100 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up04/22/2026
TownPlace Suites Hotel982708 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Follow-Up04/23/2026
Tru By Hilton Hotel96950 Colonnade Dr Smyrna TN 37167Hotels Motels Routine04/24/2026
Twist & Taste Bakery Mobile99306 Shadylake Dr La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up04/25/2026
Vintage Gypsy Parlor Tattoo Studio100501 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Follow-Up04/24/2026
Waffle House 528992210 Armory Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/22/2026
Wasabi Steak House and Sushi Bar1002812 Old Fort Parkway Suite G Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/23/2026
Wasabi Steak House and Sushi932812 Old Fort Parkway Suite G Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up04/27/2026
Weenie Wagon Cart FSE100509 Bon Aqua Dr La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine04/25/2026
Williamson Family Farm1003250 Wilkinson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/27/2026

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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