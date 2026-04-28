Health Scores: Rutherford County April 28, 2026

These are the health scores for April 21-28, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|615 Burger mobile
|100
|2712 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|04/21/2026
|Adorn Body Piercing
|100
|113 W Lytle St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Body Piercing Studios Routine
|04/21/2026
|Adorn Tattoo Establishment
|100
|113 W Lytle St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/21/2026
|Against The Grain Tattoo
|100
|236 N. Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/21/2026
|All American Cafe
|100
|2805 Old Fort Parkway Suite L Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|04/21/2026
|Avid Hotel Food
|100
|800 Expo Drive Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/24/2026
|Avid Hotel
|97
|800 Expo Drive Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Routine
|04/24/2026
|Bar Louie
|2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2385 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/23/2026
|Behold Little Lamb FSE
|100
|3436 Watts Ln Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|04/22/2026
|Brew-Tiful Mornings Cafe Mobile
|100
|3406 Northboro Ct Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/23/2026
|Buona of Murfreesboro
|94
|2724 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/22/2026
|Buster's Place
|99
|1615 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/27/2026
|Chappy's Bar And Grill
|99
|104 Gils St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/21/2026
|Charlottes Famous Home Cooking Mobile Food Est 2
|100
|224 Jonathan Way Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|04/25/2026
|CHEDDARS CASUAL CAFE BAR
|100
|995 INDUSTRIAL BLVD Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/21/2026
|Cheddars Casual Cafe
|97
|995 Industrial Blvd Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/21/2026
|Colony House Pool
|100
|1510 Huntington Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/23/2026
|Cozumel Mexican Restaurant
|88
|277 N. Lowry Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|04/23/2026
|Cross Creek at Murfreesboro Pool
|98
|490 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/21/2026
|Demos Steak Spaghetti House and Peter Ds Cater.
|90
|1115 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/21/2026
|Embassy Suites Hotel
|93
|1200 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|04/27/2026
|Embassy Suites Pool
|98
|1200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|04/27/2026
|Fitzwilly's Mobile Truck
|100
|3013 Lancelot Drive Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|04/22/2026
|Fortress Grove Apts Pool
|98
|3920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|04/23/2026
|Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool
|82
|341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|04/23/2026
|Generations Connected Child Care Food Service
|100
|901 County Farm Rd Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|04/22/2026
|Got Ink? #615
|100
|8204 Florence Rd Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/23/2026
|Home2 Suites by Hilton Food Svc
|100
|960 Colonnade Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/24/2026
|Home2 Suites by Hilton
|93
|960 Colonnade Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Routine
|04/24/2026
|Indian Hills Pool
|96
|Calumet Trace Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|04/22/2026
|Jamn Coffee Co Mobile
|100
|1421 Blackstone St Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/25/2026
|Juniper Ink Tattoo Studio
|100
|120 Eleanor Way Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/23/2026
|Kapita Hibachi Mobile
|99
|1207 Greenland Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/22/2026
|Karin's Kustard & Hamburgers
|100
|470 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|04/22/2026
|Kobo Mobile
|99
|6038 Enclave Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/24/2026
|LC Murfreesboro Pool
|78
|2355 Adwell St. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/21/2026
|Learning Ladder Academy 2 Food
|100
|1218 Kirkwood Ave Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/27/2026
|Lemongrass Thai Sushi
|98
|220 Veterans Pkwy. STE L Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/24/2026
|Maru Restaurant
|99
|3921 Franklin Rd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/21/2026
|Mcknight Park Concession
|100
|120 Dejarnett Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/21/2026
|MED Gyro and Shawarma
|74
|2943 S Rutherford Blvd A Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|04/23/2026
|Mexiven Mobile
|96
|1706 Bradyville Pike. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/26/2026
|Mid Cumberland Meals On Wheels
|100
|205 N. Front St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|04/27/2026
|Mimi's Cafe Bar
|100
|2625 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/27/2026
|Mimi's Cafe
|99
|2625 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/27/2026
|Motel 6
|100
|114 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|04/23/2026
|Murfreesboro Saturday Mkt.
|100
|S Public Square Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|04/22/2026
|Nissan Cafeteria # 1 (T&C)
|100
|983 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|04/21/2026
|Oakview Farm FMFU
|99
|11237 Jw Jordan Rd Lascassas TN 37085
|Food Service Routine
|04/25/2026
|Overtime Wingz Mobile
|99
|2620 New Salem Hwy Apt. C202 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|04/21/2026
|Papa John's #469
|98
|2441 A Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|04/22/2026
|Roll Cold Grill Ice Cream Bubble Tea and Sweets LLC
|87
|2855 Medical Center Parkway Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/21/2026
|Sip & Stay Lounge - TownPlace Suites FSE
|100
|2708 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/23/2026
|Sir Pizza La Vergne
|97
|1925 Madison Square Blvd 100 La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/21/2026
|Smashboro Mobile Food Establishment
|100
|10728 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|04/24/2026
|So-Cali Taco Shop
|99
|2805 Old Fort Pkwy Suite M Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|04/22/2026
|Southern Spoon Commissary
|100
|1303 Plaza Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|04/23/2026
|Star Plex Food Service
|99
|120 Dejarnette Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/23/2026
|Tacos El Rey by Raul Mobile FSE
|100
|919 S Baird Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|04/24/2026
|Taste N See Asian Kitchen Mobile
|100
|134 Lookout Drive La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/25/2026
|Tattoo Underground
|100
|1231 NW Broad Street Ste 104 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/27/2026
|Texas Roadhouse #570
|99
|116 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Complaint
|04/22/2026
|Texas Roadhouse Bar
|99
|116 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/22/2026
|The Discovery School @ Bellwood Food Svc
|100
|1165 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|04/27/2026
|The Journey Home FSE
|95
|1207 Old Salem Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/22/2026
|The Lofts at Gateway Apartment Pool
|98
|2130 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|04/21/2026
|The Parthenon Grille Lounge
|100
|1962 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|04/21/2026
|The Parthenon Grille
|99
|1962 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/21/2026
|The Preserve Main Pool
|96
|2315 N. Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/27/2026
|The Preserve Small Pool
|96
|2315 N. Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/27/2026
|Town Center Restr.
|100
|100 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/22/2026
|TownPlace Suites Hotel
|98
|2708 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|04/23/2026
|Tru By Hilton Hotel
|96
|950 Colonnade Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Routine
|04/24/2026
|Twist & Taste Bakery Mobile
|99
|306 Shadylake Dr La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/25/2026
|Vintage Gypsy Parlor Tattoo Studio
|100
|501 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Follow-Up
|04/24/2026
|Waffle House 528
|99
|2210 Armory Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/22/2026
|Wasabi Steak House and Sushi Bar
|100
|2812 Old Fort Parkway Suite G Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/23/2026
|Wasabi Steak House and Sushi
|93
|2812 Old Fort Parkway Suite G Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/27/2026
|Weenie Wagon Cart FSE
|100
|509 Bon Aqua Dr La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|04/25/2026
|Williamson Family Farm
|100
|3250 Wilkinson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/27/2026
According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
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