Health Scores: Rutherford County April 28, 2026

These are the health scores for April 21-28, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date 615 Burger mobile 100 2712 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 04/21/2026 Adorn Body Piercing 100 113 W Lytle St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Body Piercing Studios Routine 04/21/2026 Adorn Tattoo Establishment 100 113 W Lytle St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 04/21/2026 Against The Grain Tattoo 100 236 N. Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 04/21/2026 All American Cafe 100 2805 Old Fort Parkway Suite L Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 04/21/2026 Avid Hotel Food 100 800 Expo Drive Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 04/24/2026 Avid Hotel 97 800 Expo Drive Smyrna TN 37167 Hotels Motels Routine 04/24/2026 Bar Louie 2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2385 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 04/23/2026 Behold Little Lamb FSE 100 3436 Watts Ln Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 04/22/2026 Brew-Tiful Mornings Cafe Mobile 100 3406 Northboro Ct Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/23/2026 Buona of Murfreesboro 94 2724 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/22/2026 Buster's Place 99 1615 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 04/27/2026 Chappy's Bar And Grill 99 104 Gils St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 04/21/2026 Charlottes Famous Home Cooking Mobile Food Est 2 100 224 Jonathan Way Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 04/25/2026 CHEDDARS CASUAL CAFE BAR 100 995 INDUSTRIAL BLVD Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 04/21/2026 Cheddars Casual Cafe 97 995 Industrial Blvd Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 04/21/2026 Colony House Pool 100 1510 Huntington Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 04/23/2026 Cozumel Mexican Restaurant 88 277 N. Lowry Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 04/23/2026 Cross Creek at Murfreesboro Pool 98 490 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 04/21/2026 Demos Steak Spaghetti House and Peter Ds Cater. 90 1115 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/21/2026 Embassy Suites Hotel 93 1200 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 04/27/2026 Embassy Suites Pool 98 1200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 04/27/2026 Fitzwilly's Mobile Truck 100 3013 Lancelot Drive Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 04/22/2026 Fortress Grove Apts Pool 98 3920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 04/23/2026 Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool 82 341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 04/23/2026 Generations Connected Child Care Food Service 100 901 County Farm Rd Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 04/22/2026 Got Ink? #615 100 8204 Florence Rd Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 04/23/2026 Home2 Suites by Hilton Food Svc 100 960 Colonnade Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 04/24/2026 Home2 Suites by Hilton 93 960 Colonnade Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Hotels Motels Routine 04/24/2026 Indian Hills Pool 96 Calumet Trace Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 04/22/2026 Jamn Coffee Co Mobile 100 1421 Blackstone St Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/25/2026 Juniper Ink Tattoo Studio 100 120 Eleanor Way Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 04/23/2026 Kapita Hibachi Mobile 99 1207 Greenland Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 04/22/2026 Karin's Kustard & Hamburgers 100 470 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 04/22/2026 Kobo Mobile 99 6038 Enclave Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 04/24/2026 LC Murfreesboro Pool 78 2355 Adwell St. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 04/21/2026 Learning Ladder Academy 2 Food 100 1218 Kirkwood Ave Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 04/27/2026 Lemongrass Thai Sushi 98 220 Veterans Pkwy. STE L Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 04/24/2026 Maru Restaurant 99 3921 Franklin Rd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 04/21/2026 Mcknight Park Concession 100 120 Dejarnett Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/21/2026 MED Gyro and Shawarma 74 2943 S Rutherford Blvd A Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 04/23/2026 Mexiven Mobile 96 1706 Bradyville Pike. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 04/26/2026 Mid Cumberland Meals On Wheels 100 205 N. Front St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 04/27/2026 Mimi's Cafe Bar 100 2625 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/27/2026 Mimi's Cafe 99 2625 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/27/2026 Motel 6 100 114 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 04/23/2026 Murfreesboro Saturday Mkt. 100 S Public Square Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 04/22/2026 Nissan Cafeteria # 1 (T&C) 100 983 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 04/21/2026 Oakview Farm FMFU 99 11237 Jw Jordan Rd Lascassas TN 37085 Food Service Routine 04/25/2026 Overtime Wingz Mobile 99 2620 New Salem Hwy Apt. C202 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 04/21/2026 Papa John's #469 98 2441 A Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 04/22/2026 Roll Cold Grill Ice Cream Bubble Tea and Sweets LLC 87 2855 Medical Center Parkway Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/21/2026 Sip & Stay Lounge - TownPlace Suites FSE 100 2708 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/23/2026 Sir Pizza La Vergne 97 1925 Madison Square Blvd 100 La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 04/21/2026 Smashboro Mobile Food Establishment 100 10728 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 04/24/2026 So-Cali Taco Shop 99 2805 Old Fort Pkwy Suite M Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 04/22/2026 Southern Spoon Commissary 100 1303 Plaza Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 04/23/2026 Star Plex Food Service 99 120 Dejarnette Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 04/23/2026 Tacos El Rey by Raul Mobile FSE 100 919 S Baird Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 04/24/2026 Taste N See Asian Kitchen Mobile 100 134 Lookout Drive La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 04/25/2026 Tattoo Underground 100 1231 NW Broad Street Ste 104 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 04/27/2026 Texas Roadhouse #570 99 116 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Complaint 04/22/2026 Texas Roadhouse Bar 99 116 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/22/2026 The Discovery School @ Bellwood Food Svc 100 1165 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 04/27/2026 The Journey Home FSE 95 1207 Old Salem Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/22/2026 The Lofts at Gateway Apartment Pool 98 2130 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 04/21/2026 The Parthenon Grille Lounge 100 1962 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 04/21/2026 The Parthenon Grille 99 1962 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 04/21/2026 The Preserve Main Pool 96 2315 N. Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 04/27/2026 The Preserve Small Pool 96 2315 N. Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 04/27/2026 Town Center Restr. 100 100 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 04/22/2026 TownPlace Suites Hotel 98 2708 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 04/23/2026 Tru By Hilton Hotel 96 950 Colonnade Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Hotels Motels Routine 04/24/2026 Twist & Taste Bakery Mobile 99 306 Shadylake Dr La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 04/25/2026 Vintage Gypsy Parlor Tattoo Studio 100 501 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Follow-Up 04/24/2026 Waffle House 528 99 2210 Armory Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/22/2026 Wasabi Steak House and Sushi Bar 100 2812 Old Fort Parkway Suite G Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/23/2026 Wasabi Steak House and Sushi 93 2812 Old Fort Parkway Suite G Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 04/27/2026 Weenie Wagon Cart FSE 100 509 Bon Aqua Dr La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 04/25/2026 Williamson Family Farm 100 3250 Wilkinson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/27/2026

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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