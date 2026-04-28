City to Hold Public Hearing on Proposed Waldron Road Infrastructure Development District

The City of La Vergne will hold a public hearing next month to consider the creation of a proposed infrastructure development district along Waldron Road.

The proposed district would support infrastructure improvements for a planned residential development. If approved by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, costs associated with those improvements would be partially funded through a special assessment applied to properties within the district.

Community members are encouraged to review the proposal and attend the public hearing to learn more or provide input.

Notice of Public Hearing

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen of the City of La Vergne, Tennessee (the “City”) will hold a public hearing on May 7, 2026, at 5:45 p.m., local time, in the Board Room at La Vergne City Hall, 5093 Murfreesboro Road, La Vergne, Tennessee 37086 regarding the establishment of the Waldron Road Infrastructure Development District (the “District”) as an infrastructure development district pursuant to the terms of Tennessee Code Annotated Sections 7-84-801 et seq. (the “Act”). The proposed District is approximately one hundred thirty-nine acres consisting of three parcels with the following addresses in La Vergne, TN: Waldron Road and 0 Highland Hills Drive.

The establishment of the District has been requested by a petition filed pursuant to the Act by Meritage Homes of Tennessee, Inc. and M/I Homes of Nashville LLC, the developers of the District, and each of the owners of the property located therein. If approved by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, a special assessment would be levied against all parcels of property within the District to help defray a portion of the infrastructure costs required to develop the District.

A copy of the petition, which describes the District, the proposed special assessment, and the infrastructure and other costs proposed to be funded therewith is attached below. All persons may appear at the public hearing in person, by attorney, or by petition and protest against the creation of the District.

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This notice is provided pursuant to Tennessee Code Annotated Section 7-84-812.

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