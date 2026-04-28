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Home Entertainment Prime Video May 2026: Complete Release Schedule

Prime Video May 2026: Complete Release Schedule

By
Michael Carpenter
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0
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Prime Video is bringing a spectacular May 2026 lineup featuring the return of Citadel, Nicolas Cage as Spider-Noir, a new Jack Ryan film, and expanded live sports coverage including the launch of WNBA on Prime and NASCAR’s return. More Entertainment News

May 1

TV Series

  • NBA on Prime (2026) – Playoffs (if necessary)

Movies

  • A Shot in the Dark (1965)
  • Agent Cody Banks (2003)
  • Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004)
  • All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989)
  • Annie Hall (1977)
  • Babe (1995)
  • Babe: Pig in the City (1998)
  • Bad Words (2014)
  • Battleship (2012)
  • Be Cool (2005)
  • Because I Said So (2007)
  • Beginners (2011)
  • Dallas Buyers Club (2013)
  • Death Wish (2018)
  • Despicable Me 4 (2024)
  • Do the Right Thing (1989)
  • Dragonheart (1996)
  • Get Shorty (1995)
  • GoodFellas (1990)
  • Gosford Park (2002)
  • Gretel & Hansel (2020)
  • Hang ‘Em High (1968)
  • Hot Fuzz (2007)
  • Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)
  • Hot Tub Time Machine 2 (2015)
  • In the Heat of the Night (1967)
  • Jeepers Creepers (2001)
  • Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)
  • Last Tango In Paris (1973)
  • Life (1999)
  • Longshot (2019)
  • Major Payne (1995)
  • Mamma Mia! (2008)
  • Mermaids (1990)
  • Psycho II (1983)
  • Retribution (2023)
  • Ride Along 2 (2016)
  • Robin Hood (2018)
  • Rush (2013)
  • Safe House (2012)
  • Scarface (1983)
  • Serenity (2005)
  • Single Moms Club (2014)
  • Sneakers (1992)
  • Some Like It Hot (1959)
  • Soul Plane (2004)
  • Species (1995)
  • Spies in Disguise (2019)
  • Tank Girl (1995)
  • The Delta Force (1986)
  • The Equalizer (2014)
  • The Equalizer 2 (2018)
  • The Glass Castle (2017)
  • The Great Outdoors (1988)
  • The Jerk (1979)
  • The Little Rascals (1994)
  • The Manchurian Candidate (1962)
  • The Pink Panther (1963)
  • The Pink Panther (2006)
  • The Return of the Living Dead (1985)
  • The Wolf of Snow Hollow (2020)
  • Under Siege (1992)
  • Valley Girl (2020)
  • Wargames (1983)

May 2

TV Series

  • NBA on Prime (2026) – Playoffs (if necessary)

May 6

TV Series

  • Citadel Season 2 (2026)
  • Yankees on Prime (2026) – Texas Rangers at New York Yankees (7:05 PM ET)

May 7

TV Series

  • NBA on Prime (2026) – Playoffs Round 2

May 8

TV Series

  • NBA on Prime (2026) – Playoffs Round 2
  • NWSL on Prime (2026) – Orlando Pride vs. NC Courage (8:00 PM ET)

Movies

  • No Place to be Single (2026)

May 11

TV Series

  • NBA on Prime (2026) – Playoffs Round 2

May 12

TV Series

  • NBA on Prime (2026) – Playoffs Round 2 (if necessary)

May 13

TV Series

  • Off Campus (2026)
  • Yankees on Prime (2026) – New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles (6:35 PM ET)

May 14

TV Series

  • WNBA on Prime (2026) – Minnesota Lynx at Dallas Wings (8:00 PM ET) / New York Liberty at Portland Fire (10:00 PM ET)

May 15

TV Series

  • It’s Not Like That (2026)
  • NBA on Prime (2026) – Playoffs Round 2 (if necessary)
  • NWSL on Prime (2026) – Kansas City Current vs. Houston Dash (8:00 PM ET)

May 17

TV Series

  • NBA on Prime (2026) – Playoffs Round 2 (if necessary)

May 20

TV Series

  • Yankees on Prime (2026) – Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees (7:05 PM ET)

Movies

  • Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War (2026)

May 21

TV Series

  • The Double (2026)
  • WNBA on Prime (2026) – Golden State Valkyries at New York Liberty (8:00 PM ET) / Los Angeles Sparks at Phoenix Mercury (10:00 PM ET)

Movies

  • Missing (2023)

May 22

TV Series

  • NWSL on Prime (2026) – Boston Legacy FC vs. Seattle Reign (8:00 PM ET)

May 23

Movies

  • Blink Twice (2024)
  • Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 (2024)
  • One Battle After Another (2025)

May 24

TV Series

  • NASCAR on Prime (2026) – Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (6:00 PM ET)

May 27

TV Series

  • Spider-Noir (2026)
  • Yankees on Prime (2026) – New York Yankees at Kansas City (7:40 PM ET)

Movies

  • Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023)

May 28

TV Series

  • WNBA on Prime (2026) – Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings (8:00 PM ET) / India Fever at Golden State Valkyries (10:00 PM ET)

May 29

TV Series

  • NWSL on Prime (2026) – Racing Louisville vs. Denver Summit FC (8:00 PM ET)

May 31

TV Series

  • NASCAR on Prime (2026) – Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway (7:00 PM ET)

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