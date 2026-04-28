Prime Video May 2026: Complete Release Schedule

Prime Video is bringing a spectacular May 2026 lineup featuring the return of Citadel, Nicolas Cage as Spider-Noir, a new Jack Ryan film, and expanded live sports coverage including the launch of WNBA on Prime and NASCAR’s return. More Entertainment News
May 1
TV Series
- NBA on Prime (2026) – Playoffs (if necessary)
Movies
- A Shot in the Dark (1965)
- Agent Cody Banks (2003)
- Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004)
- All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989)
- Annie Hall (1977)
- Babe (1995)
- Babe: Pig in the City (1998)
- Bad Words (2014)
- Battleship (2012)
- Be Cool (2005)
- Because I Said So (2007)
- Beginners (2011)
- Dallas Buyers Club (2013)
- Death Wish (2018)
- Despicable Me 4 (2024)
- Do the Right Thing (1989)
- Dragonheart (1996)
- Get Shorty (1995)
- GoodFellas (1990)
- Gosford Park (2002)
- Gretel & Hansel (2020)
- Hang ‘Em High (1968)
- Hot Fuzz (2007)
- Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)
- Hot Tub Time Machine 2 (2015)
- In the Heat of the Night (1967)
- Jeepers Creepers (2001)
- Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)
- Last Tango In Paris (1973)
- Life (1999)
- Longshot (2019)
- Major Payne (1995)
- Mamma Mia! (2008)
- Mermaids (1990)
- Psycho II (1983)
- Retribution (2023)
- Ride Along 2 (2016)
- Robin Hood (2018)
- Rush (2013)
- Safe House (2012)
- Scarface (1983)
- Serenity (2005)
- Single Moms Club (2014)
- Sneakers (1992)
- Some Like It Hot (1959)
- Soul Plane (2004)
- Species (1995)
- Spies in Disguise (2019)
- Tank Girl (1995)
- The Delta Force (1986)
- The Equalizer (2014)
- The Equalizer 2 (2018)
- The Glass Castle (2017)
- The Great Outdoors (1988)
- The Jerk (1979)
- The Little Rascals (1994)
- The Manchurian Candidate (1962)
- The Pink Panther (1963)
- The Pink Panther (2006)
- The Return of the Living Dead (1985)
- The Wolf of Snow Hollow (2020)
- Under Siege (1992)
- Valley Girl (2020)
- Wargames (1983)
May 2
TV Series
- NBA on Prime (2026) – Playoffs (if necessary)
May 6
TV Series
- Citadel Season 2 (2026)
- Yankees on Prime (2026) – Texas Rangers at New York Yankees (7:05 PM ET)
May 7
TV Series
- NBA on Prime (2026) – Playoffs Round 2
May 8
TV Series
- NBA on Prime (2026) – Playoffs Round 2
- NWSL on Prime (2026) – Orlando Pride vs. NC Courage (8:00 PM ET)
Movies
- No Place to be Single (2026)
May 11
TV Series
- NBA on Prime (2026) – Playoffs Round 2
May 12
TV Series
- NBA on Prime (2026) – Playoffs Round 2 (if necessary)
May 13
TV Series
- Off Campus (2026)
- Yankees on Prime (2026) – New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles (6:35 PM ET)
May 14
TV Series
- WNBA on Prime (2026) – Minnesota Lynx at Dallas Wings (8:00 PM ET) / New York Liberty at Portland Fire (10:00 PM ET)
May 15
TV Series
- It’s Not Like That (2026)
- NBA on Prime (2026) – Playoffs Round 2 (if necessary)
- NWSL on Prime (2026) – Kansas City Current vs. Houston Dash (8:00 PM ET)
May 17
TV Series
- NBA on Prime (2026) – Playoffs Round 2 (if necessary)
May 20
TV Series
- Yankees on Prime (2026) – Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees (7:05 PM ET)
Movies
- Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War (2026)
May 21
TV Series
- The Double (2026)
- WNBA on Prime (2026) – Golden State Valkyries at New York Liberty (8:00 PM ET) / Los Angeles Sparks at Phoenix Mercury (10:00 PM ET)
Movies
- Missing (2023)
May 22
TV Series
- NWSL on Prime (2026) – Boston Legacy FC vs. Seattle Reign (8:00 PM ET)
May 23
Movies
- Blink Twice (2024)
- Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 (2024)
- One Battle After Another (2025)
May 24
TV Series
- NASCAR on Prime (2026) – Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (6:00 PM ET)
May 27
TV Series
- Spider-Noir (2026)
- Yankees on Prime (2026) – New York Yankees at Kansas City (7:40 PM ET)
Movies
- Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023)
May 28
TV Series
- WNBA on Prime (2026) – Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings (8:00 PM ET) / India Fever at Golden State Valkyries (10:00 PM ET)
May 29
TV Series
- NWSL on Prime (2026) – Racing Louisville vs. Denver Summit FC (8:00 PM ET)
May 31
TV Series
- NASCAR on Prime (2026) – Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway (7:00 PM ET)
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