The following students achieved the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the Spring 2020 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses this semster) and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C (inclusive of audit, pass/fail courses and zero-credit courses).

Listed below are the Rutherford County students who achieved the Dean’s List:00

Wesley Guthrie of Christiana (37037)

Madison Brooks of Christiana (37037)

Gillian Lee of Eagleville (37060)

Peter Vu of La Vergne (37086)

Carlos McDay of La Vergne (37086)

Mavis Oduro of La Vergne (37086)

Marisa Cecil of La Vergne (37086)

Carly Mason of Murfreesboro (37127)

Derica Cole of Murfreesboro (37128)

Chris Rodriguez of Murfreesboro (37128)

Olivia McInturff of Murfreesboro (37128)

Nicole McAbee of Murfreesboro (37128)

Nicole Pope of Murfreesboro (37128)

Sara Johnson of Murfreesboro (37128)

Audrey O’Neill of Murfreesboro (37129)

Rabia Shaban of Murfreesboro (37129)

Bailey Sykes of Murfreesboro (37129)

Isabel Bishop of Murfreesboro (37129)

Michael Scharf of Murfreesboro (37129)

McKensey Malin of Murfreesboro (37129)

Jasmine Meriweather of Murfreesboro (37129)

Angela Espinoza of Murfreesboro (37129)

Emily Conley of Murfreesboro (37129)

Evelyn Goodwin of Murfreesboro (37129)

Destiny Smith of Murfreesboro (37129)

Carleigh Westbrooks of Murfreesboro (37129)

Aida Mercer of Murfreesboro (37129)

Spenser Johnson of Murfreesboro (37130)

Madison Cook of Murfreesboro (37130)

Savanna Foglia of Murfreesboro (37130)

Chase Wilson of Murfreesboro (37130)

Macey Howell of Murfreesboro (37130)

Ryan Gagnon of Murfreesboro (37130)

Hannah Hassan of Murfreesboro (37130)

Marisa Davis of Murfreesboro (37130)

Makensie Vaughn of Murfreesboro (37130)

Elaina Smith of Murfreesboro (37130)

Brandon Hoyt of Murfreesboro (37133)

Chance Swanson of Rockvale (37153)

Kaitlin Whidby of Smyrna (37167)

Akua Ode Gyamfi of Smyrna (37167)

Adriana Calzavara of Smyrna (37167)

Emory Hutchens of Smyrna (37167)

Juliana Fernandez of Smyrna (37167)

Kendra Estes of Smyrna (37167)

Caroline Coleman of Smyrna (37167)

Victoria Capps of Smyrna (37167)

Madison Harris of Smyrna (37167)

Zoe Trageser of Smyrna (37167)

Lexi Hardison of Smyrna (37167)

Anna Vogler of Smyrna (37167)

Phavina Akhom of Smyrna (37167)

Cameron Moore of Smyrna (37167)

