Christopher Scott Murphy, age 53, of LaVergne, TN, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020. He was born in Rome, GA, on November 6, 1966.

He was preceded in death by his birth mother, Peggy Cordle Murphy in 1967.

Funeral services will be Monday at 10:00 a.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. Kurt Copeland will officiate. Burial will be in Mapleview Cemetery.

Scott is survived by his son, Christopher Scott Murphy II of LaVergne; parents, Phil and Carole Murphy of LaVergne; brother, Brent Murphy and his wife Emily of Loganville, GA; several aunts, an uncle, two nieces, many cousins, and his faithful canine companions, Max and Punkin.

He graduated from Smyrna High School in 1984 and attended MTSU. He served in the National Guard. He was previously employed by AT&T for 15 years and was currently employed by Kenco at Bridgestone in LaVergne.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to PAWS of Rutherford County or your local humane society or animal shelter in Memory of Scott Murphy.

Visitation will be Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna.

Due to the Covid-19 guidelines and these unprecedented and uncertain times, Woodfin Chapel’s maximum group size is 75 people.