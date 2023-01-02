Our Top Ten Most Popular Stories of 2022

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
135
Top RS Stories 2022

As the new year begins, we are looking back at the most-read stories on Rutherford Source in 2022.

14 Ways to Keep the Pool Clear Without the Pump

If you find yourself with a pool that is no longer automatically maintained, there are a few things you can do to not only keep it usable and enjoyable, but also prevent build-up of residue, debris and scum. This makes the automated equipment more efficient once it becomes operational again.

Read more here.

2Two Tennessee Judges Die Over Labor Day Weekend

Two Tennessee judges passed away over the Labor Day weekend, reports the Tennessee Judiciary.

Read more here.

3Powerball Winners Reported in Murfreesboro and Mt. Juliet

Tennessee Powerball highlights from the Nov. 7, 2022, drawing include four lucky winners who matched four of five numbers plus the Powerball to win the base prize of $50,000.

Read more here.

4Remembering Naomi Judd With These Five Beloved Songs From The Judds

In honor of The Judds musical legacy, we compiled a list of some of our favorite songs by the duo.

Read more here.

5Rutherford County Man Charged with First-Degree Murder

A Rutherford County resident was charged with first-degree murder in July 2022 after an investigation into a shooting on Panther Creek Road.

Read more here.

6Jingle Beat Brings a ‘Christmas Multiverse Experience’ to the Nashville Fairgrounds

Jingle Beat, previously a drive-thru holiday experience at the Nashville Fairgrounds, returned for 2022 as a walkable event.

Read more here.

7$150,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Murfreesboro

The drawing held Oct. 29, 2022, created thousands of winners in the state, including a $150,000 winner in Murfreesboro and four winners of $50,000 each in Huntland, Manchester, Cowan and Ardmore.

Read more here.

8Tennessee’s First Cannabis Restaurant Opens in Nashville

Craft Cannabis™, a seed-to-shelf cannabis company, has opened the doors to Tennessee’s first brick-and-mortar cannabis bar & restaurant – Buds & Brews™.

Read more here.

9Two Tennessee Spots Make the List for Ten Favorite RV Camp Grounds

Travelawaits just released its list of “10 Favorite RV Camping Grounds After a Year of Full-time RVing.”

Read more here.

10Rutherford County Schools Student Killed in Pedestrian vs. Vehicle Accident

A Rutherford County Schools’ student passed away in August 2022 this morning after being involved in a pedestrian versus vehicle accident.

Read more here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here