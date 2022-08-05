Rutherford County Schools Student Killed in Pedestrian vs. Vehicle Accident

UPDATE 3:00 PM: Fatal Accident Crash Team investigators are in search of the driver of a gray Toyota Tacoma pickup who may be a vital witness in the pedestrian fatality that occurred at 10:25 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5. At the request of the victim’s family, no additional details about the accident will be released at this time. No school bus was involved in this incident. East Main was reopened to traffic around 1:30 p.m.

ORIGINAL POST:

A Rutherford County Schools’ student passed away this morning after being involved in a pedestrian versus vehicle accident.

The accident happened near a bus stop on Main Street in Murfreesboro after the bus had left the area.

The family has asked for complete privacy and does not want the school district to release any information about the student, including the student’s school, age or grade level.

The school district is working with Murfreesboro Police Department and providing any information needed.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the student’s family, and all those who are impacted by this tragedy,” Director of Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan said. “We respect the work of our local law enforcement as they investigate.”

TRAFFIC ALERT: E. Main Street from Rutherford Blvd. to Twin Oak Dr. is closed while accident investigators investigate a vehicle vs pedestrian fatal accident. Please seek an alternate route.

