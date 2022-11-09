Powerball Winners Reported in Murfreesboro and Mt. Juliet

STATEWIDE – The captivating world-record Powerball jackpot run ended with a single ticket holder in California matching all six numbers drawn to win the $2.04 billion jackpot.

Here in Tennessee, 194,528 winning Powerball tickets of various prize levels were sold, as well as an additional 29,076 Powerball Double Play winning tickets.

One of those Double Play tickets, sold at Kanku’s Citgo, 1910 Market Street in Chattanooga, matched five numbers in the Double Play drawing to win $500,000.

Another Double Play ticket, soldat Berry’s One Stop, 3030 Big Cypress Road in Cypress Inn, is worth $50,000 after the player matched four numbers plus the Powerball in this special drawing (Details below).

Additional Tennessee Powerball highlights from the Nov. 7, 2022, drawing include four lucky winners who matched four of five numbers plus the Powerball to win the base prize of $50,000. However, since two of these players added Power Play for an extra $1 and the Power Play number drawn was two, they doubled their winnings to $100,000 each:

$50,000 – Rocky Top Marathon, 411 N. Main St., Rocky Top

$50,000 – Speedway, 3162 S. Church St., Murfreesboro

$100,000 – (Power Play)– Kroger, 4120 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet

$100,000 – (Power Play) Stop & Go, 906 N. Chancery St., McMinnville

Double Play details: For an extra $1 per play, Double Play gives players a chance to win additional cash prizes up to $10 million with their Powerball numbers. Players play the same set of numbers in both the main Powerball drawing and the separate Double Play drawing. Powerball tickets that include the Double Play add-on are eligible to win prizes in both drawings.

No additional information about the drawing winners is known until the prizes are claimed.

