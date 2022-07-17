Two Tennessee Spots Make the List for Ten Favorite RV Camp Grounds

Travelawaits just released its list of “10 Favorite RV Camping Grounds After a Year of Full-time RVing.”

The first Tennessee spot on the list was Clarksville RV Resort. They stated,”Straddling the Kentucky-Tennessee border, right off Highway 24, you’ll find this cute resort with a vintage trailer at the front, offering great photo ops. The Clarksville RV Resort is well maintained and has an excellent children’s play area, a pool, and a great little convenience store.”

Hook-ups are less than $50 a night.

Next up on the list was the Manchester KOA Holiday in Manchester, Tennessee. Travelawaits shared,”The Manchester KOA Holiday was excellent for parking the RV and enjoying the pool(which I had all to myself), shaded campground(which our dog loved walking around), and a plethora of campground amenities.”

You can also rent covered wagons, two types of teepees, and glamping tents and a treehouse plus there’s a fishing pond.

Here is the top ten RV Camping Grounds.