$150,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Murfreesboro

The drawing held Oct. 29, 2022, created thousands of winners in the state, including a $150,000 winner in Murfreesboro and four winners of $50,000 each in Huntland, Manchester, Cowan and Ardmore.

All five of these lucky players matched four of five white balls plus the red Powerball. Details include:

$150,000 Thornton’s, 1785 New Salem Hwy., Murfreesboro. This player’s prize was tripled from the base amount of $50,000. That’s because they added the Power Play feature for an extra dollar, and the Power Play number drawn last night was three.

$50,000 – Huntland Mini Mart, 501 Main St., Huntland (Franklin County)

$50,000 – BZ Mart, 5506 McMinnville Hwy., Manchester

$50,000- Cowan Market, 101 W. Cumberland St., Cowan

$50,000 – True Discount, 25900 Main St., Ardmore. This lucky player won by using the . – Double Play feature.

For an extra $1 per play, Double Play gives players a chance to win additional cash prizes up to $10 million with their Powerball numbers. Players play the same set of numbers in both the main Powerball drawing and the separate Double Play drawing. Powerball tickets that include the Double Play add-on are eligible to win prizes in both drawings.

And as the fun continues, the Lottery reminds players that it only takes one ticket to win. Have Fun. Play Responsibly.

No additional information about the winners is known until the prizes are claimed.

