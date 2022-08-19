Tennessee’s First Cannabis Restaurant Opens in Nashville

Craft Cannabis™, a seed-to-shelf cannabis company, has opened the doors to Tennessee’s first brick-and-mortar cannabis bar & restaurant – Buds & Brews™. The restaurant is now open daily from 11:00am – 12:30am and is located at 1244 3rd Ave., Nashville, TN 37208 in North Germantown. The restaurant will host its Official Grand Opening event, open to the public, all day on Saturday, August 20th from 11:00am to 12:30am with live music and sample menu items.

Buds & Brews offers Nashvillians the opportunity to enjoy cannabis in a safe, legal and fun environment with a unique menu of upscale bar fare like Nugged out Nachos, Buds Burger, Wake & Bake Tacos, and Moon Rocked Loaded Tots or Fries. Served on the side, patrons can choose their favorite condiment sauces infused with locally grown and extracted hemp-derived THC. The restaurant not only offers these sauces for purchase, but boasts a full bar, infused beverages, and dessert edibles as well. Fan favorite cannabis-infused mocktails include the Blazed Arnold Palmer, Smoky Margarita, and the Spliff Sangria.

“I am excited to have opened our doors so that the community can experience this new and exciting restaurant and bar concept,” said Michael Solomon, Owner & President of Craft Cannabis. “We have collaborated with some of the best in the food and beverage industry in order to bring Nashvillians this truly unique culinary adventure. At Buds & Brews, we offer something for everyone.”

Based in Nashville, Craft Cannabis™ is considered one of Tennessee’s top industry leaders and innovators in the state. From seed to shelf, Craft Cannabis™ cultivates, handcrafts, and wholesale cannabis products infused with hemp-derived THC. In addition, the company has 14 retail brick and mortar locations across Eastern and Middle TN through their brand – The Holistic Connection™. Craft Cannabis™ knows that edibles are not only a huge seller but a fascination for their customers and the cannabis community, which led to the inception of the restaurant.

About Craft Cannabis™

Craft Cannabis™ is building the most impactful vertically integrated cannabis business in Tennessee. With operations based out of Nashville, TN, Craft Cannabis™ products are grown, handcrafted and sold within the same ecosystem, ensuring the production of high quality flower, edibles and vapes.

Their expanding network includes cannabis retailer The Holistic Connection™, with a growing roster of 14 retail locations across Eastern and Middle TN. Along with branded Craft Cannabis™ products, the company also produces a portfolio of white label products and brands.

Craft Cannabis was started in 2019 after founder Mike Solomon moved back to his hometown of Nashville after a decade in California gaining experience in the emerging legal cannabis industry. The company and team have witnessed rapid growth within the emerging cannabis industry in Tennessee through responsible and professional operations.

All Craft Cannabis™ products are state and federally legal.