Friday, August 19, 2022
Entertainment

Chapel Hart Advances to the Finals of America’s Got Talent

Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Country trio Chapel Hart is a finalist of America’s Got Talent!

In a social media post they shared, “WE’LL SEE YALL AT THE FINALS –We want to take a moment and thank each and every single one of you for taking the time to vote for us! We understand and recognize that none of this would be possible without God and all of the amazing folks who support us. We are forever grateful for y’all. WE NEED YALL ONE MORE TIME …. When it’s time to vote for finals we need y’all on it. Also we want to send a shoutout to all of the incredible acts in week 2- we love y’all and we are locked in forever. THANK YALL AGAIN FOR THE VOTES, LOVE, AND SUPPORT!!!”

The country trio performed during the live portion of America’s Got Talent on Monday evening. They performed an original song as they had in their initial audition. Monday night’s performance song was called “The Girls are Back in Town”. While their first audition song was a response to Dolly’s ‘Jolene,’ Monday night’s song mentioned iconic country artist Tanya Tucker.

“C’mon girls let’s go down | Where the boys like to hang around | Turn it up! Play it loud! | Burn this honky tonk into the ground |Dancing on the bar all night long | To another Tanya Tucker song | Whiskey bent and hell bound | The girls are back in town,” sang the country trio.

Judge Heidi Klum stated, ’Well deserved girls, Chapel Hart you sang your way into America’s hearts and into my heart.”

Added judge Simon Cowell, “I’m so happy.”

Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, along with their cousin Trea Swindle, make up Chapel Hart and have proven they are truly a force to be reckoned with.

The finale will take place September 13. America will vote once again to choose their top Act, with the ultimate AGT Season 17 winner revealed on September 14.

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the look out for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew a day or on a busy day make it two.
