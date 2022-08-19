Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

3 Succs + Pricks Partay!

Sunday, August 21, 6:30pm-8:00pm

1527 Rutledge Way, Murfreesboro, TN

Classy Cactus Farm

This workshop is held at the Classy Cactus Farm Greenhouse. The registration fee includes all materials needed to create a custom Succulent + Cactus Arrangement. This workshop is a potting bar style, which means the creations are exactly what you want them to be. Choose from a full selection of Succulents and Cacti. A plant specialist will guide you, step-by-step, in creating your beautiful and unique arrangement. And, as always, there will be a variety of decorative elements and toppings to put the finishing touches on your arrangement. You do not want to miss this! Everyone in attendance will receive 20% off additional plants the day of the event. Classy Cactus Farm is a BYOB establishment. Enjoy your beverage of your choice!

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.