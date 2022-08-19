Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County.
1Hot Chicken and Jorts
Saturday, August 20, 2:00pm-10:00pm
521 Old Salem Rd, Murfreesboro, TN
Mayday Brewery
Join Mayday for the biggest Party of the year. Hot Chicken & Jorts! Hattie B’s will be serving Hot Chicken and all the fixins’. It’s an exciting lineup of live music. Festivus Players 2:00pm-3:00pm, Steady Rotation 3:30pm-5:00pm, Surprise Band Reunites 5:30pm-7:00pm, Andrew White 8:00pm-10:00pm and to end the night, the King and Queen of the trailer park contest!
For more information and to stay up to date, click here.
2The Savannah Sipping Society
Friday, August 19, various times
110 W. College St, Murfreesboro, TN
Center for the Arts
In this delightful, laugh-a-minute comedy, four unique Southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by Fate — and an impromptu happy hour — and decide it’s high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they have lost through the years. Rated PG-13.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
3Succs + Pricks Partay!
Sunday, August 21, 6:30pm-8:00pm
1527 Rutledge Way, Murfreesboro, TN
Classy Cactus Farm
This workshop is held at the Classy Cactus Farm Greenhouse. The registration fee includes all materials needed to create a custom Succulent + Cactus Arrangement. This workshop is a potting bar style, which means the creations are exactly what you want them to be. Choose from a full selection of Succulents and Cacti. A plant specialist will guide you, step-by-step, in creating your beautiful and unique arrangement. And, as always, there will be a variety of decorative elements and toppings to put the finishing touches on your arrangement. You do not want to miss this! Everyone in attendance will receive 20% off additional plants the day of the event. Classy Cactus Farm is a BYOB establishment. Enjoy your beverage of your choice!
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
4Jake Leg Stompers
Saturday, August 20, 7:00pm
118 N Walnut St, Murfreesboro, TN
Gallagher Guitar Co
On the strength of their impressive following, the Stompers began playing regularly at Nashville’s Station Inn and creating something of a buzz on the streets of Nashville. The Jake Leg Stompers increasingly started taking their chicken-fried, pre-war, hokum-billy jug music on the road- playing at regional festivals whether or not they were asked to. In their live shows, the Jake Leg Stompers present Pre-War roots music on period instruments in lively, authentic styles. The Stompers capture the rebellious spirit of pre-1941 American music from Memphis Jug bands to Appalachian Hillbilly to Fats Waller when folk music was still considered dangerous.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
5DIY: Terra Cotta Pot Painting
Saturday, August 20, 930am-10:30am
1020 Northwest Broad St, Murfreesboro, TN
Martin’s Home and Garden
Upgrade your plain terra cotta pot with a fresh coat of paint and a unique design! Decorate an 8″ pot with stamps and stencils, or freehand a pattern that’s all your own. A fun DIY project for any age! Class attendance is limited. All materials will be provided.
For more information and to register, click here.