Willys Gerald, Jr., age 62 of Readyville, Tennessee, died Monday, June 21, 2021, at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was a native of Oak Grove, Louisiana and a son of the late Willys Gerald, Sr., and Ila Havard Gerald. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Barbara Gerald.

Survivors include his wife, Pam Gerald; children, Dustin Gerald and wife Ashley of Medina, Paul Gerald and wife Jesse of Murfreesboro and Natalie Gerald of Murfreesboro; step children, David Hattabaugh and wife Nicole of Murfreesboro, Ashley Hattabaugh of Shelbyville; grandchildren, Jeremy Riggs, Addison Gaitan, Hadley and Audrey Gerald and David Eugene Hattabaugh; a brother, Robert Gerald and wife Kim; sisters, Gloria Hawkins and husband John, Clariece Jackson, Dwhanna Warner and husband Cliff, Donna Kay Gerald; and a host of other loving family and friends.

In 1978, Willys started his career in consumer finance in Baker, LA. He continued to advance in the industry and ultimately partnered with friends to start his own company in Murfreesboro, TN. He helped to expand businesses throughout Tennessee and Louisiana over the last 20 years. Willys was a friend and mentor to many. He was so passionate about the industry and helping others that he went on to provide opportunities for others to accomplish their own dreams of entrepreneurship. Willys was an active member and served on the board of the Tennessee Consumer Finance Association.

Willys was a family man and a father figure to many, his door was always open. He loved spending time with family and friends, music, traveling, cooking, and entertaining with his wife Pam. He never met a stranger and was always the life of the party!

Visitation with the family will be Friday, June 25, 2021, from 4:00 until 8:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Saturday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with burial following in Evergreen Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

