Gladys Payne Frye, age 96, died June 17, 2021, following a brief illness in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Born a coal miner’s daughter on August 17, 1924 she was the 3rd of six children. She grew up in the hills surrounding South Pittsburg, Tennessee and would one day have tea at Buckingham Palace with the Queen. How great is that! It was during her first real job as a stewardess for Braniff Airlines that she met her future husband Gene and became a military wife. Over the course of “her” 30 years of Air Force service and 62 years of marriage, she raised 4 sons, lived in many locations to include Japan, England, Hawaii, and finally settling in Murfreesboro. Her many interests included gardening, interior decorating, fashion, and reading, but her passion was painting. Her artistic skills led many to proclaim her a modern day Grandma Moses! It’s also worth noting she was a very competitive Rumikub player all the way to the end.

Gladys was predeceased by her loving husband Gene, parents Jeff and Vesta Payne, sisters Virginia and Dorothy, and brother Billy.

She is survived by sons and daughters in law: Steve and Caren of Olympia, Washington, Ashley and Emily of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Jeff and Nancy of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Mark and Lynne of Roanoke, Virginia. 8 Grandchildren: Amanda[Shane], Heather[Rinaldo], Joe[Kate], Matt[Megan], Al, Megan, Anna[Scott], and Will and 10 Great Grands: Faith, Savannah, Vivi, Hope, Maddie, Lucius, Ash, Cora, Rayven, and Otto. Gladys leaves behind two brothers, Robert and Jimmy, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She had many friends including those at The Villages of Murfreesboro, who made her life so enjoyable over the last 4 years.

A memorial service will be held at the Villages on Saturday, July 17th at 2pm. Her ashes will be interred with her husband, Gene, in the National Cemetery in Chattanooga, TN. on Monday, July 19th at 10:30am.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to the USO at secure.uso.org/donate or the charity of your choice.