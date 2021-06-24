Mr. Randall Alan Doty, age 39, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021. He was a native of Nashville, TN. Randall worked as an over the road mover. He enjoyed fishing, motorcycles, and watching sports whenever he could.
Randall is survived by his father, Tracy Doty and his wife Barbara; daughters, Cailynn Renee Doty and Harley Jade Doty; brother, Joseph Goad; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Tina Renee Massia.
Visitation with the family will be Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 10:00am until 12:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.
