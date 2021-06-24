Bradley Wayne Waggoner, age 42 of LaVergne died June 19, 2021. He was a native of Rutherford Co. and was preceded in death by his adopted parents, Burford and Joan Karen Parrish Waggoner; brother, James Patrick Waggoner

Bradley was a hard worker and had been working Security for Allied Universal.

He is survived by his son, Jordan Waggoner; mother, Donna Evans; brother, Brian Waggoner and wife Mandy, Bill Pearl and wife Maria; nieces, Lauralyn, Rhiannon, Crystal, Natalie, Tami ka; nephews, John, Benjamin, Buddy; uncle; Jimmy Parrish; sister-in-law, Katie Waggoner.

A private celebration of life service will be held at a later date.