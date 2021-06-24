Bradley Wayne Waggoner, age 42 of LaVergne died June 19, 2021. He was a native of Rutherford Co. and was preceded in death by his adopted parents, Burford and Joan Karen Parrish Waggoner; brother, James Patrick Waggoner
Bradley was a hard worker and had been working Security for Allied Universal.
He is survived by his son, Jordan Waggoner; mother, Donna Evans; brother, Brian Waggoner and wife Mandy, Bill Pearl and wife Maria; nieces, Lauralyn, Rhiannon, Crystal, Natalie, Tami ka; nephews, John, Benjamin, Buddy; uncle; Jimmy Parrish; sister-in-law, Katie Waggoner.
A private celebration of life service will be held at a later date. www.woodfinchapel.com
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.